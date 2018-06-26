Magellan Midstream to Announce Second-Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Aug. 2

TULSA, Okla., June 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) plans to announce financial results for second quarter 2018 before the market opens on Thurs., Aug. 2. Management will discuss second-quarter earnings, outlook for the remainder of 2018 and the status of significant expansion projects during a conference call with analysts at 1:30 p.m. Eastern the same day.

To join the conference call, dial (866) 548-4713 and provide code 5629960. Investors also may listen to the call via the partnership's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx.