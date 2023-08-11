Magellan Midstream to Participate in VettaFi Virtual Investor Discussion

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) announced today that Aaron Milford, chief executive officer, is scheduled to participate in a question and answer session about Magellan and our pending merger with ONEOK, Inc. at 12:30 p.m. Eastern on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The virtual session will be moderated by Stacey Morris of VettaFi, with a webcast available live on the day of the event on Magellan's website at www.magellanlp.com/investors/webcasts.aspx and a replay or transcript available later that day.

Magellan investors are encouraged to visit www.MaximizingValueforMMPunitholders.com for additional information about our pending merger, including transaction benefits, tax considerations and unitholder voting instructions.

VettaFi, a data, analytics and thought leadership company, engages millions of investors annually. VettiFi owns and administers the Alerian energy infrastructure index suite, which includes several benchmarks widely used by the investment community and tracked by a number of investment products.

About Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: MMP) is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes refined petroleum products and crude oil. Magellan owns the longest refined petroleum products pipeline system in the country, with access to nearly 50% of the nation's refining capacity, and can store more than 100 million barrels of petroleum products such as gasoline, diesel fuel and crude oil. More information is available at www.magellanlp.com.

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND WHERE TO FIND IT

In connection with the proposed transaction, on July 25, 2023, ONEOK, Inc. and Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. each filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus (the "joint proxy statement/prospectus"), and each party has and will file other documents regarding the proposed transaction with the SEC. Each of ONEOK and Magellan commenced mailing copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus to shareholders of ONEOK and unitholders of Magellan, respectively, on or about July 25, 2023. This communication is not a substitute for the joint proxy statement/prospectus or for any other document that ONEOK or Magellan has filed or may file in the future with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS OF ONEOK AND MAGELLAN ARE URGED TO CAREFULLY AND THOROUGHLY READ THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, INCLUDING ALL AMENDMENTS AND SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR THAT WILL BE FILED BY ONEOK AND MAGELLAN WITH THE SEC BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT ONEOK AND MAGELLAN, THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, THE RISKS RELATED THERETO AND RELATED MATTERS.

Investors can obtain free copies of the joint proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents filed by ONEOK and Magellan with the SEC through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by ONEOK, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, are available free of charge from ONEOK's website at www.oneok.com under the "Investors" tab. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Magellan, including the joint proxy statement/prospectus, are available free of charge from Magellan's website at www.magellanlp.com under the "Investors" tab.

