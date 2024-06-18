Magellan Midstream's 2023 Schedule K-3 Now Available

TULSA, Okla., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) today announced that the 2023 Schedule K-3s for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (Magellan), reflecting items of international tax relevance, are now available online. Former Magellan unitholders requiring this information may access their Schedule K-3 at www.taxpackagesupport.com/mmp.

A limited number of investors (primarily foreign unitholders, unitholders computing a foreign tax credit on their tax return and certain corporate and/or partnership unitholders) may need the detailed information disclosed on the Schedule K-3 for their specific reporting requirements. To the extent the Schedule K-3 is applicable to a unitholder's return filing needs, we encourage them to review the information contained on this form and refer to the appropriate federal laws and guidance or consult with their tax advisor.

ONEOK does not plan to mail Schedule K-3s to investors. Unitholders wanting to receive an electronic copy of the Schedule K-3 via email, contact Tax Package Support at 800-230-1032 on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Central.

On Sept. 25, 2023, ONEOK acquired all outstanding common units of Magellan in a cash and stock transaction. Common units of Magellan are no longer publicly traded.

