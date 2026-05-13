Magellan: Only US Secular School, Independent Full IB Bilingual PreK-12

Magellan is also one of only five independent, secular schools in the country authorized to offer all three IB programs

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective April 20, Magellan International School officially received authorization to deliver the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Program (DP), thus cementing its designation as a full IB Continuum School.

Magellan now holds the distinction of being the only secular, independent school in the United States offering the full IB continuum, including Primary Years Program (PYP), Middle Years Program (MYP), and Diploma Program (DP), in a bilingual setting. Learn more about Magellan's International Baccalaureate programs and High School pathways at www.magellanschool.org.

In Middle School and High School, Magellan also welcomes students who are new to bilingual education, combining rigorous academics with advanced Spanish language learning.

"Offering the full IB continuum has been part of our vision since day one. Today, that vision is realized — creating a connected, inquiry-based experience from the Primary Years Program through the Diploma Program," said Scott Hibbard, Head of School, Magellan International School. "We are truly preparing Magellan students to take action in our rapidly changing world."

With the addition of the Diploma Program, Magellan now offers a fully aligned educational experience from Preschool through grade 12, grounded in inquiry-based learning that builds critical thinking, global awareness, and academic depth.

In an increasingly interconnected world, families are seeking educational models that prepare students not only for college, but for global citizenship, cross-cultural collaboration, and meaningful real-world impact.

The IB Diploma Program is widely recognized as one of the most rigorous and respected academic programs in the world. Through advanced coursework, independent research, and interdisciplinary learning, students develop the skills and mindset needed to thrive in college and beyond.

Key Facts About Magellan International School

Only secular, independent school in the United States offering the full IB continuum in a bilingual setting

One of only five independent, secular schools nationwide authorized to offer all three IB programs

Serving more than 600 students from Preschool through High School

Bilingual Spanish-English education model

Approximately 70% international faculty

Students may join in Middle School and High School without prior bilingual education experience

"We do more than prepare students for a high school diploma; we forge global pioneers," said Amaris Salazar, Director of Teaching and Learning, Magellan International School. "Our IB program pushes learning beyond classroom walls — preparing students not just for college admissions, but to speak the world's languages, solve its most intricate puzzles, and make a lasting impact."

Schools seeking to offer the IB DP must go through a formal candidacy and authorization process that includes submitting applications, training staff, and receiving a final authorization decision from the International Baccalaureate Organization (IBO.)

About Magellan International School

Magellan International School is a secular, independent school in Austin serving more than 600 students from Preschool through High School across two campuses. Founded in 2009, Magellan offers a bilingual Spanish-English education grounded in the International Baccalaureate (IB) framework and design-centered learning. The school is the only secular, independent school in the United States offering the full IB continuum — Primary Years Program (PYP), Middle Years Program (MYP), and Diploma Program (DP) — in a bilingual setting, and one of only five independent, secular schools nationwide authorized to offer all three IB programs. Approximately 70% of Magellan's faculty are international educators, and the school community reflects a broad range of cultural and linguistic backgrounds. Magellan's mission is to prepare innovative, globally minded, and culturally curious students who thrive with purpose and contribute to a better future.

SOURCE Magellan International School