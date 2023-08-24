Magellan Rx Management releases new report, "The State of Value-based Contracting (VBC): Reinventing the Current Drug Payment Model in Medicaid"

News provided by

Prime Therapeutics LLC

24 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

Magellan Rx first to innovate with Medicaid VBC solutions for states grappling with the high cost of novel cell and gene therapies

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan Rx Management (Magellan Rx), a Prime Therapeutics (Prime) company, today published a new Medicaid Pharmacy Insights report examining the current drug payment model in Medicaid, and the emerging budgetary challenges of new, multi-million dollar cell and gene therapies (CGT). The report illustrates the unique barriers facing state Medicaid programs and introduces Value Plus, the first multi-state value-based contracting (VBC) solution designed to assist state Medicaid programs in securing access to CGT for patients while helping to ensure the cost of therapy is linked to the value it promises to deliver.

Unlike most traditional treatments, CGT are viewed as one-time therapies intended to cure or significantly alter the trajectory of a person's disease. Cell therapies are typically priced close to $500,000 per treatment while gene therapies often exceed $1 million per treatment. As illustrated in the report, these ultra-high-cost therapies have the potential to disrupt state Medicaid budget models, creating financial exposure for states. Accordingly, existing pharmaceutical purchasing models must be reinvented to address the costs of these breakthrough therapies while preserving access to care.

"Medicaid departments across the country are faced with the requirement to guarantee access to curative and life-saving medications, while also expected to find affordable solutions to pay for these high-cost drugs with limited taxpayer dollars," said Meredith Delk, senior vice president and general manager, state government solutions. "With a focus on bringing solutions to market for the toughest challenges that our clients face, Value Plus is the first of its kind Medicaid solution that will support states – regardless of size or budget – in overcoming constraints that may limit access to potentially curative therapies and to help ensure states have financial guarantees if a therapy's value is not realized."

To that end, the report features Value Plus's innovative multi-state approach, designed to assist state Medicaid programs with negotiating and executing VBCs, creating scalability and addressing the durability (lasting effectiveness) of high-cost drugs. Focused on health outcomes for patients treated with a manufacturer's product, if predetermined individual or population level outcome metrics are not achieved, the manufacturer will refund a portion of the cost of the drug back to the state. This way, the Medicaid program pays for drugs that work and is compensated when drugs fail to achieve specific health endpoints.

As noted in the report, Medicaid provides health coverage for approximately 26% of the United States population, including many with substantial health needs.1 Prescription drug coverage is a key component of Medicaid for many beneficiaries, including children, non-elderly adults, and people with disabilities. And while the federal government provides significant funding for Medicaid, it is consistently one of the largest spending categories among state budgets annually. With the introduction of novel CGT, prescription drug spending is projected to increase meaningfully in the near-term.

Delk continued, "There are a growing number of rare diseases that can now be effectively addressed with one-time cell and gene therapies. Our goal is to mitigate the financial risk for Medicaid programs while providing a solution that helps ensure manufacturers provide the promised outcomes for the therapy."

  1. How do states pay for Medicaid? Peter G. Peterson Foundation. https://www.pgpf.org/budget-basics/budget-explainer-how-do-states-pay-for-medicaidAccessed Aug. 11, 2023.  

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx
Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit primetherapeutics.com and magellanrx.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx.

Contact:           

Jenine Anderson

Public Relations Manager

612.777.5629

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC

Also from this source

Real-world analysis of GLP-1a drugs for weight loss finds low adherence and increased cost in first year

Mostafa Kamal to succeed Ken Paulus as Prime Therapeutics' President and Chief Executive Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.