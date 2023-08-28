Magellan Rx Pharmacy LLC earns URAC Reaccreditation in Specialty Pharmacy

News provided by

Prime Therapeutics LLC

28 Aug, 2023, 09:05 ET

Designation demonstrates highest level of commitment to quality health care

EAGAN, Minn., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime)/Magellan Rx (MRx) is proud to announce that Magellan Rx Pharmacy, LLC (Magellan Rx), MRx's specialty pharmacy, has earned URAC reaccreditation for Specialty Pharmacy.

URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure and risk management. By achieving this status, MRx demonstrates commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety and improved outcomes.

"Central to our mission is helping patients with complex conditions navigate their specialty care journey while ensuring delivery of the highest quality and most humane care," said Mostafa Kamal, president and CEO for Prime Therapeutics. "As an organization, we are all validated by this accomplishment. And we will continue to deliver medicines through the best channel for people's needs, while remaining restlessly focused on meeting the moment for those we serve."

URAC relies on a multidisciplinary advisory group to guide standards development, establish benchmarks and inform revisions. This group includes payers, physicians, hospitals, its Board of Directors, URAC's Standards Committees and other industry experts. The standards are then circulated for public comment and beta-tested before their release. This broad, inclusive process assures that URAC's standards promote industry best practices.

URAC's comprehensive standards and associated elements of performance are organized into four foundational focus areas across all accreditation and certification programs:

  • Risk management
  • Operations infrastructure
  • Performance monitoring and improvement
  • Consumer protection and empowerment

Streamlining more than 40 core standards into these focus areas makes the process more seamless and enables URAC to conduct accreditation evaluations more quickly and efficiently.

"Pharmacies and related pharmaceutical services play a critical role in the health care delivery system now more than ever. Given the complicated nature of chronic disease, pharmacies like Magellan Rx Pharmacy do much more than simply fill a prescription. As trusted experts at the frontline of care delivery, they often provide targeted patient support and education to ensure proper medication management," said URAC President and CEO Shawn Griffin, M.D.

About Prime Therapeutics + Magellan Rx 
Prime Therapeutics LLC (Prime) is a diversified pharmacy solutions organization serving health plans, employers and government programs. Prime is collectively owned by 19 Blue Cross and Blue Shield Plans, subsidiaries or affiliates of those plans. Magellan Rx Management, a Prime Therapeutics LLC Company, is a pioneer in specialty and medical drug management and a leader in serving public sector state government programs. Together Prime and Magellan Rx provide a wide range of clients with solutions that bridge the distance between medical and pharmacy management. For more information visit www.primetherapeutics.com and www.magellanrx.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Prime_PBM and @Magellan_Rx. 

About URAC
Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company's portfolio of accreditation and certification programs span the health care industry, addressing health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability.

Contact:

Jenine Anderson

Public Relations Manager

612.777.5629

[email protected]

SOURCE Prime Therapeutics LLC

Also from this source

Magellan Rx Management releases new report, "The State of Value-based Contracting (VBC): Reinventing the Current Drug Payment Model in Medicaid"

Real-world analysis of GLP-1a drugs for weight loss finds low adherence and increased cost in first year

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.