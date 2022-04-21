Magellan Selected By City Of Superior For Turnkey Fiber Broadband Project

"Some of the reasons we ended up choosing Magellan included that they are a very stable organization with a proven track record," says Superior City Council President Tylor Elm. "They have a large, professional team to work with all aspects of the project, working with more than 400 municipalities and connecting over one million homes."

"We applaud the City of Superior's vision to enhance the community through next-generation broadband, says Magellan CEO John Honker. "Magellan's mission is to deliver customized broadband networks to every client, based on their unique community needs. We look forward to partnering with the city through the development of the ConnectSuperior network."

About Magellan

Magellan provides planning, engineering, grant development, implementation and management of the fastest, most technologically advanced fiber and broadband networks. Our mission is to connect every community, one at a time, to the digital economy so that no one is left behind. Our goal is to deliver practical broadband solutions that our clients can implement in their communities. Through Magellan's services, more than $1 billion in new broadband investments has connected more than 1,000 schools, hospitals, libraries and governments and passed nearly 1 million homes with fiber-optic broadband. Learn more at www.magellan-advisors.com.

SOURCE Magellan