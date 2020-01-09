Magellan to Present and Demonstrate Powerful Routing Solution at Geotab Connect

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan®, the industry leader for innovative GPS navigation devices since 1986, announced they will be presenting and showcasing their best-in-class Return-to-Route solution for municipal fleets at this year's Geotab Connect Conference from January 13-16 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Through Magellan's Return to Route navigation technology, fleet managers can be confident that drivers will be able to complete their routes as planned, whether those routes are point-to-point or street-to-street. Specifically, administrators can easily pre-schedule tasks and immediately send updated routes to drivers over-the-air.

Magellan will be giving demonstrations on how Return to Route will be integrated within the Geotab solution during the show in booth #E2.

"Customers will be able to utilize Return to Route as a fully-integrated solution within Geotab's telematics offering to provide fleet operators and municipalities more control and a safer, more efficient, and less-costly routing experience for their drivers," said Ted Lee, Head of Business and Product Innovation for Magellan.

In addition to showcasing Return to Route within the Geotab platform, Lee and Gus Sosebee, head of Sales for Magellan GPS, will be presenting the Benefits of Route Digitization at the show on Wednesday, January 15, 2020.

Fleet administrators interested in learning more are encouraged to stop by booth #E2 at Geotab Connect , attend the presentation on Wednesday January 15th, or visit www.Magellangps.com for more information.

