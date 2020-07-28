Magellan's Best-in-Class Solution RouteComplete™ Now Available on the Geotab Marketplace

DIAMOND BAR, Calif., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Magellan ®, the industry leader for innovative GPS navigation devices since 1986, today announced its RouteComplete™ solution has launched on the Geotab Marketplace , an online solution center for best-in-class fleet technology solutions. Fleet owners and operators utilizing Geotab will now be able to research and purchase Magellan's robust routing solution directly from the Geotab Marketplace.

With Magellan's RouteComplete end-to-end routing solution, fleet managers will have a full suite at their disposal, from route digitization, to the planning and optimization of routes, and powerful back-office tools to help execute the best, and safest, routes possible. Administrators can easily pre-schedule tasks and immediately send updated routes to drivers over-the-air. With over 100,000+ miles tested by both Magellan and their network of customers, RouteComplete™ is built for all fleet markets, including: long and short haul trucking, service deliveries, and government/state/local operations for snow plowing, street sweeping and waste collection.

"We are honored to be included on the Geotab Marketplace as a best-in-class fleet service provider," said Ted Lee, Head of Business and Product Innovation for Magellan. "Geotab has long been known as an industry leader and we're excited that Geotab customers can now add RouteComplete™ to their growing arsenal of fleet solutions directly from the Marketplace."

Magellan's RouteComplete™ enables fleet managers to:

Monitor with Clarity : Fleet administrators and managers have access to a comprehensive dashboard to monitor their fleet including: locations, route completion rates, routes, vehicles, tasks, and route obstructions.

: Fleet administrators and managers have access to a comprehensive dashboard to monitor their fleet including: locations, route completion rates, routes, vehicles, tasks, and route obstructions. Manage with Confidence: Operators can push out updates over-the-air, including new and edited routes, scheduled task assignments, vehicle profiles, modified street geometries, and more.

Operators can push out updates over-the-air, including new and edited routes, scheduled task assignments, vehicle profiles, modified street geometries, and more. Execute with Accuracy: Road obstructions reported in the field are monitored and pushed out to other drivers via the web portal, causing instant re-routes.

"The Geotab Marketplace is designed to meet the needs of businesses of all sizes by leveraging our telematics offering worldwide through an extensive ecosystem of partners and applications," said Louis De Jong, Executive Vice President at Geotab. "By providing Geotab customers with access to innovative solutions such as RouteComplete™, we are helping to equip them with the tools they need to help increase productivity, efficiency and safety."

Fleet administrators interested in learning more about Magellan's RouteComplete™ telematics solution are encouraged to visit the Geotab Marketplace, at https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/magellan/ .

About Magellan:

Headquartered in Diamond Bar, CA, MiTAC Digital Corporation, manufacturer of the Magellan ( www.magellangps.com ) brand of portable GPS navigation devices, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of MiTAC International Corporation. Magellan, the industry leader for innovative GPS navigation devices since 1986, globally markets award-winning products in multiple categories including auto, RV, outdoor, mobile, fleet and autoOEM. Continuing its spirit of innovation, Magellan is developing new cloud-based technologies, OEM and B-to-B solutions to meet the changing needs of today's consumers and businesses.

About Geotab:

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab's open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab's products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Laurie Halter

Charisma! Communications

503-816-2474

[email protected]

SOURCE Magellan GPS