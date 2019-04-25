MagellanTV, a streaming documentary service, brings smart, curated programming to Apple iOS, Google Play, Roku and Fire TV

MagellanTV has recently launched across a suite of platforms, including iOS and Android, Fire TV, Roku, Comcast and the website MagellanTV. Additional platforms are being added throughout 2019.

The launch of MagellanTV reflects a growing popular hunger for well-produced, Ad-Free programming that provides authentic information about globally important topics. According to Thomas Lucas, MagellanTV co-founder, "Our new service exemplifies the great traditions of documentary filmmaking: the quest to capture unique imagery, venture into the unknown, and tell compelling stories based on the insights of historians, scientists, and explorers."

Greg Diefenbach, MagellanTV co-founder added, "Many people want to explore deep questions about history, nature and the universe. Cutting-edge video technology can make that all easy to find, and easy to share. And that's what MagellanTV is all about."

About MagellanTV

MagellanTV was launched by Alliant Content LLC, an early leader in the digital distribution of premium documentary programming. MagellanTV is available worldwide, across a fast-growing slate of digital platforms. Subscribers can get started by signing up for a free trial at, MagellanTV - Sign Up with a choice of monthly, quarterly, or annual payment plans that start as low as $4.99/month. New programs are added every week, each selected and curated by the MagellanTV

team of award-winning documentary filmmakers.

