Magenic Announces Prasanna Ramkumar As DevOps Practice Lead

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magenic, a Minneapolis-based technology consulting firm that deploys the right strategy, process and people to help clients get their digital products to market faster, today announced Prasanna Ramkumar as DevOps Practice Lead.

As DevOps Practice Lead, Prasanna will be leading a newly formed practice for Magenic, which views DevOps as key to speed and success of software delivery.

Prasanna will serve as a technical consultant and thought leader to Magenic's clients and business partners. It's a role perfectly suited for Prasanna, who has been with Magenic since 2005 and has deep expertise in implementing DevOps solutions for a wide variety of clients.

"I'm delighted to accept this new position from a company that been my professional home for so long," says Prasanna, who holds a master's degree in management information systems and is well versed in all aspects of software development.

"Prasanna has been an invaluable part of the Magenic family since day one and we're overjoyed to welcome him to this leadership position," says Greg Frankenfield, Magenic's CEO. "He has a rare ability to analyze complex system technologies and communicate solutions that unify the business and IT teams. DevOps holds significant strategic importance for both how we deliver projects and as an advisory service for our clients, and we're confident Prasanna is the right person to help us succeed."

Prasanna lives in Chicago and when he's not serving as an indispensable professional figure to clients and colleagues, he enjoys gardening, cycling, and dogs.

About Magenic

