Magenic hires Michael Loga as new Regional Sales Director

MINNEAPOLIS, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Magenic, a Minneapolis-based technology consulting firm that deploys the right strategy, process and people to help clients get their digital products to market faster, today announced the hire of Michael Loga as the Regional Sales Director for the East Region, which includes New York City, Chicago, Boston, and Atlanta.

Loga will provide the leadership and day-to-day management of our Eastern sales team, collaborating closely with our clients to solve their complex digital challenges. He has more than 15 years of client development experience, as well as 5 years of experience owning his own company. Most recently, Loga led a client development team for Deloitte spin-off RGP, focused on the Tristate and New England region. Prior to that role he led a new business development team focused on new logo acquisition.

"I look forward to leading a client-focused team that goes beyond delivering what our clients know to ask for. We submerge ourselves in their business and try to understand the world through their eyes," Loga said. "The Magenic team gives every client the most insightful digital strategies and has a process that delivers applications faster and more effectively than those clients ever thought possible."

Loga is originally from Edmonton, Alberta, and now calls Larchmont, New York, home. He holds a B.A. in Government from Dartmouth College.

"Michael has significant experience not only in building and growing successful customer relationships but also specific knowledge of the financial sector, which is an important segment for Magenic," said Mike Ojile, Vice President of Sales at Magenic. "Our challenge to Michael is to put world-class solutions to our clients' technology challenges on Fast Forward, and we know he's up to the task."

