Magenic Rides Success of Cloud Modernization Practice to New Heights

Magenic , a Minneapolis-based digital technology consulting firm, continues its ascendancy in cloud modernization through a series of client wins, staff additions and a prestigious award from a business partner.

Magenic was recognized with the Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year for Customer Collaboration Award by Pivotal Software, Inc. at its Partner Summit at SpringOne Platform earlier this week.

"I'm delighted to announce that Magenic has received the Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year for Customer Collaboration Award," said Nick Cayou, Vice President of Global Ecosystem, Pivotal Software. "The Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year for Customer Collaboration Award recognizes partners who have dedicated services offerings and understand how to best engage with Pivotal's field and delivery teams to accelerate customer outcomes."

Magenic has hundreds of consultants trained on Pivotal's software and methodologies who have delivered application modernization projects at scale in the past year. The collaboration continues to gather steam. This is the second consecutive year that Pivotal, one of the world's leading software development platform providers, has recognized Magenic for partner excellence. Last year, Pivotal named Magenic its Breakthrough Partner of the Year.

"We have had a remarkable experience partnering with Pivotal," says Matt Lockhart, Magenic's Executive Vice President of Strategy and Business Development. "It's more than just our complementary practices. We share a common approach to how we enable clients to modernize and become software-driven businesses. It's a pleasure to work with a partner who strives for innovation and speed to market in the same way we do."

The annual Pivotal Partner Awards honors partners who have contributed meaningfully to the Pivotal community. The awards were announced at Pivotal's SpringOne Platform conference, an event bringing together technology leaders from companies including Magenic, Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and more.

Magenic is the digital technology consulting company built for speed. Magenic has the right strategies, the right process, and the right people to get their clients' digital products to market faster.

