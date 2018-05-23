Magentrix Spring 2018 release sets a new standard for Partner Relationship Management Software

This release gives their clients more tools for growing sales and amplifying brand awareness. Moreover, marketing and sales content can be organized, grouped, and presented so that it is aligned with each stage in their sales process.

"Magentrix is known for being an innovator in the PRM market. Our software offers unmatched flexibility and functionality, which allows our clients to achieve the desired results from their channel sales strategy. I know that our clients are going to be amazed by how much more they can do with our PRM software. And, so will their channel sales teams," said Sam Arjmandi, Co-Founder of Magentrix Corporation.

Magentrix' Spring release introduces 5 NEW features to the Partner Relationship Management software:

The Playbook feature allows clients to share segmented, customizable resources with their channel partners and internal users. With the Co-branded Collateral functionality, customers can expand their brand to documents shared between channel partners. Co-branded collateral amplifies brand awareness and recognition with channel partners. The Marketplace feature enables clients to enhance their customer's experience by providing them access to products and services built around the organization's brand. The Upcoming Events feature eliminates the stress of planning, tracking, and promoting events. Events can now be managed right in the partner portal. Language support has been expanded to include Italian and Portuguese. These additions broaden reach and remove issues around language barriers so, more channel partners can work seamlessly together.

In addition to these new features, Magentrix has also completed multiple platform enhancements to provide users with an improved user experience.

About Magentrix:

Magentrix is the industry's most innovative provider of 3 core SaaS applications: Partner Relationship Management (PRM), Customer Success and Employee Collaboration.

The company is powered by a passionate team who aspires to provide pioneering solutions that empower businesses to have more effective collaboration, increasing productivity, and growing profitability. Using powerful and easy to use partner relationship management software, companies can build and cultivate profitable sales channels, enabling them to dominate their markets. Organizations looking to elevate teamwork and communication turn to the Magentrix Employee Collaboration solution. In addition, businesses seeking to offer their customers the autonomy to help themselves, get support, and access resources operate using the Magentrix Customer Success application.

Hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, depend on the functionality and proven performance of Magentrix software solutions.

To find out more about Magentrix, visit www.magentrix.com

