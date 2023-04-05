Magewell Adds Wireless Screen Sharing Inputs to USB Fusion Video Capture and Mixing Device

New expansion lets users easily combine, switch and capture wired, wireless and file-based content sources into engaging live presentations

NANJING, China, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell has dramatically expanded the input source possibilities of its exceptionally flexible USB Fusion video capture and mixing hardware with new support for popular wireless content sharing technologies. The award-winning hardware and accompanying app let users easily combine cameras, wired or wireless screenshares, and media file sources into visually compelling live presentations for streaming, live event production, online lectures, webinars, video conferencing and other applications.

The new capabilities will be featured in Magewell's USB Fusion demonstrations in booth C5031 at the 2023 NAB Show (April 16 to 19, Las Vegas) and in booth 2855 at InfoComm 2023 (June 14 to 16, Orlando, Florida).

USB Fusion enables producers and presenters to switch between multiple live and file-based sources, or to combine inputs in picture-in-picture or side-by-side layouts. The results can be captured into popular Windows®, Mac® or Linux® software via the hardware's USB 3.0 interface or output over HDMI to a projector, display or downstream production equipment. On-device buttons and a browser-based web interface provide easy operation and configuration, while the free USB Fusion companion app for iOS® and Android™ tablets offers expanded layout controls and advanced presentation tools ranging from playlists and recording to annotations and telestration.

USB Fusion now supports wireless casting protocols including AirPlay®, Google Cast™ and Miracast™, enabling easy sharing of content from Apple®, Android, Windows, and Chromebook™ devices. Up to four simultaneous wireless sources can be combined in a screencast scene layout, which can then be switched with USB Fusion's dual 1080p60 HDMI inputs, USB webcam input, and media file sources.

"Input flexibility is one of USB Fusion's key benefits, and the addition of wireless sharing support extends this advantage even further," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. "The wireless input capabilities are ideal for use cases ranging from incorporating mobile device screens into live event productions, to educational presentations combining an instructor with multiple student contributors."

The wireless sharing features will be available in an upcoming free firmware upgrade, planned for release later this month. This update marks the third significant USB Fusion feature expansion in the past few months, joining other recent enhancements including user-defined mapping of scene layouts to on-device buttons; enhanced graphics tools; the ability to control PowerPoint presentations on a connected computer; scheduled recording; ISO recording; Google Drive integration and more.

For more information about USB Fusion, please visit https://www.magewell.com/s/usb-fusion.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

