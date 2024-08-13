Magewell Announces Massive Feature Update and New Pricing for Director Mini All-in-One Production and Streaming System

Version 3.0 update offers more than 50 enhancements, while price reduction makes Director Mini affordable for an even broader array of users

NANJING, China, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell today announced its most extensive feature update yet for the Director Mini all-in-one production and streaming system, with more than 50 enhancements in the new version 3.0 firmware upgrade. The company also announced new lower pricing that makes the power of Director Mini accessible to an even wider range of content producers.

Currently in beta testing and slated for release in the next 30 days, Director Mini version 3.0 will be available as a free firmware update and will be showcased in stand 7.A44 at the IBC2024 conference and exhibition (September 13-16 in Amsterdam).

Powerful New Features

Magewell's Director Mini combines multi-input switching, graphics, streaming, recording and monitoring in one compact device. Already highly acclaimed for packing a huge array of features into its small, portable form factor, version 3.0 makes Director Mini even more powerful with over four dozen enhancements to its production toolset, remote control capabilities and input flexibility.

New scene presets – including picture in-picture, side-by-side, quad-splits and more – make it even faster and easier for users to create scene layouts incorporating multiple camera angles and sources. Director Mini's built-in scoreboard engine now offers four new templates for football (soccer) including stoppage time and player substitution. Its integrated graphics capabilities now include animated titles and lower thirds, while numerous user interface refinements make working with scene layouts and graphics quicker yet more precise.

Director Mini's versatile remote control options have also been extended, letting producers and assistants control even more aspects of Director Mini from mobile devices and laptops. The free Director Utility mobile app now incorporates live program video and audio monitoring; multi-step shortcut creation and editing; instant replay control; and replay event sharing. Director Mini's browser-based web UI has also been expanded to include instant replay controls.

Director Mini's input flexibility – which already included HDMI, USB, NDI®, SRT, RTMP and mobile camera inputs – has been further expanded with support for RTSP streams and HTML webpage sources. Version 3.0 can also use NDI® High Bandwidth sources with alpha channel as motion overlays in Director Mini's powerful graphics engine.

Additional new features include the ability to encode Director Mini's multi-view output (comprising program output, preview output and multiple input sources) for recording, streaming or NDI® distribution; support for captive portal authentication in shared Wi-Fi environments; USB tethering to use a smartphone's cellular data connectivity; and dozens of other fixes and enhancements.

"Like previous Director Mini updates, version 3.0 includes some powerful new features that add value for our customers," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. "We also put a strong emphasis on making existing capabilities even better, giving users more control and refining the user experience for even greater ease and efficiency."

New Lower Pricing

Despite expanding the power of Director Mini with the 3.0 firmware upgrade, Magewell has also made it even more cost-effective. Effective August 13, 2024, the company has reduced the list price of Director Mini to $1099 USD in the United States (pricing may vary worldwide).

"While Director Mini has proven extremely popular at its original pricing, some smaller organizations and producers loved its extensive capabilities but found its price point a bit out of reach," said Ma. "This price reduction opens the door for an even broader range of customers to enjoy Director Mini's unique benefits."

Reinforcing their commitment to their customers, Magewell is offering options to help protect the investments of customers who purchased Director Mini in the 45 days prior to the August 13 reduction. (Available options may vary by country). Customers who bought Director Mini within this range should contact [email protected] for details, or submit a request at www.magewell.com/dm-price-request.

For more information about Director Mini, please visit www.magewell.com/director-mini.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

