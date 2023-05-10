Magewell Bringing New Presentation, Streaming, and AV-over-IP Solutions to InfoComm 2023

Demonstrations will include recently introduced innovations, established products and new unveilings

NANJING, China, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing the momentum from its innovation-packed exhibits at ISE 2023 and last month's NAB Show, Magewell is bringing exciting demonstrations of its latest solutions to InfoComm 2023 in Orlando next month. Exhibiting in booth 2855, the company will showcase recent releases alongside established products and some new surprises.

Magewell will demonstrate powerful new products and updates in its video capture, IP conversion and live streaming product lines at InfoComm 2023 in Orlando, including the Dante-enabled Pro Convert Audio DX multi-format IP audio converter and capture device.

While streaming, AV-over-IP and software-based solutions have become pervasive in the professional AV market, systems integrators and end-users are constantly striving to make such technologies easier, more efficient and more effective. Magewell's capture, IP conversion and streaming solutions enable or enhance applications ranging from video conferencing and online learning to live event production and medical imaging.

Staff from Magewell and MVD (the company's exclusive North and South American distributor) will demonstrate new and proven solutions spanning all three of Magewell's core product portfolios:

Capture

Far more than just a multi-input video capture and mixing device, the USB Fusion hardware and accompanying app offer powerful live presentation features to engage and impress both online and in-venue audiences. Users can easily combine camera, screenshare and media file sources into attractive layouts for online lectures, video conferencing, live event coverage and more. The results can be output over HDMI to local displays or captured via USB into popular software. Demos will highlight newly added wireless input capabilities including AirPlay®, Google Cast™ and Miracast™.

Magewell will also showcase its recently announced Eco Capture AIO M.2 ultra-compact video capture card with selectable HDMI and SDI interfaces, as well as their always-popular USB Capture series of plug-and-play, external video capture devices.

IP Conversion

A highlight of Magewell's IP conversion demonstrations will be the company's first product with integrated Dante® audio networking: the Pro Convert Audio DX multi-format IP audio encoder, decoder, and capture device. The new hardware offers flexible IP audio conversion between Dante®, NDI® and SRT technologies while seamlessly bridging analog audio, software and IP networks.

Additional demos will showcase end-to-end AV-over-IP and multi-site stream delivery workflows using NDI®, NDI®|HX and SRT technologies, with Magewell encoders and decoders all managed by the latest version of the company's centralized control software.

Streaming

Ideal for applications ranging from live event and lecture streaming to AV over IP, the Ultra Encode AIO advanced live media encoder builds on the rich feature set of earlier Ultra Encode models with expanded features including 4K (30fps) encoding; simultaneous multi-protocol streaming; a touchscreen LCD; and recording to files. Ultra Encode AIO can encode one live input source or mix the HDMI and SDI inputs into a combined output, and flexibly supports H.264 and H.265 streaming in protocols including RTMP, SRT, HLS and more. It can also encode and transmit NDI®|HX2 and NDI®|HX3 for AV-over-IP workflows.

For more information about Magewell, please visit https://www.magewell.com.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

Copyright 2023 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a trademark of Vizrt Group. Dante is a registered trademark of Audinate Pty Ltd.

