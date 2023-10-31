Magewell Earns Zoom Certification for Popular USB Capture Devices

USB Capture HDMI and USB Capture HDMI Plus now formally certified by Zoom for Zoom Rooms content capture

NANJING, China, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Video interface innovator Magewell today announced that the company's popular USB Capture HDMI and USB Capture HDMI Plus external video capture devices have been certified by Zoom for wired content capture with Zoom Rooms. The new certification further reinforces the devices' leadership in allowing users to easily bring AV signals into video conferencing software.

USB Capture and USB Capture Plus are the preferred choice of AV professionals and systems integrators for easily and reliably bringing high-quality video and audio signals into software solutions. The compact hardware enables all types of computers including laptops to capture AV signals through a standard USB 3.0 interface. In addition to bringing in wired screenshare inputs, the devices can also capture signals from a wide range of sources including professional production cameras, media players and game consoles.

Featuring driver-free installation and automatic input format detection for true plug-and-play operation, USB Capture devices support Windows, Mac, Linux and ChromeOS operating systems and offer instant compatibility with popular video conferencing, streaming, encoding, live production and lecture capture software. USB Capture Plus models offer all of the same capabilities and add an analog audio input, stereo headphone output and loop-through connectivity to simultaneously send source signals to a monitor or projector without needing a splitter or router. In addition to the Zoom-certified models with 1080p HDMI inputs, Magewell also offers configurations with 4K resolution and SDI input connectivity.

"Our USB Capture and USB Capture Plus devices have already been popular with Zoom users because of their reliability and plug-and-play ease of use, which makes them the simplest way to bring high-quality AV signals into the Zoom software," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. "The new official Zoom certification for these devices will give integrators and end-customers an added level of confidence that our products have been thoroughly tested for assured compatibility."

"We are pleased to welcome Magewell to our Zoom Rooms certification program," said Eric Yu, Head of Hardware Partnership at Zoom. "Many Zoom customers have been successfully using Magewell's USB Capture and USB Capture Plus with Zoom and Zoom Rooms for years, and certifying these capture devices will help further ensure our mutual customers' satisfaction today and in the future."

For more information about Magewell, please visit https://www.magewell.com.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

SOURCE Magewell

