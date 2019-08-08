Magewell Heading to IBC2019 with Rapidly-Expanding Portfolio for Evolving Production and Distribution Workflows

Magewell's exhibit will feature the European debuts of many recently-introduced offerings, along with demonstrations of established solutions. Highlights of the demos – which span key steps in the content production and distribution chain – will include:

Convert – Magewell will showcase the latest members of its Pro Convert family of standalone NDI® hardware converters, including six NDI encoder models and an NDI decoder. Making the transition from traditional video architectures to IP-based workflows more affordable and practical, the plug-and-play Pro Convert devices lets users bring HDMI or SDI sources into and out of live, IP media networks using NewTek's popular NDI technology. Meanwhile, for users of Magewell capture products or those who prefer a software-based conversion solution, the new Magewell Bridge software transforms video and audio from any Magewell ingest device into high-quality NDI streams.

Streaming – The new Ultra Stream SDI standalone encoder will make its European trade show debut at IBC. Combining the proven simplicity of Magewell's award-winning Ultra Stream HDMI with 3G-SDI connectivity, the new model makes live streaming and recording remarkably easy even for non-professional operators. Users can record or stream high-quality video with one click using on-device buttons, a browser-based interface or an intuitive smartphone app. New features for all Ultra Stream models will also be presented, including support for 3G/4G mobile broadband modems.

Capture – Magewell's renowned capture devices provide an extraordinary combination of reliability, compatibility, quality, and price-performance value. Featured products at IBC2019 will include the USB Capture Plus family of plug-and-play, external capture devices; the ultra-compact, power-efficient Eco Capture series of M.2 cards; and the company's flagship Pro Capture line of PCIe cards. Magewell will also demonstrate the recently-released version 3.0 of its Capture Express recording software.

