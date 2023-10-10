Magewell Integrates Ultra Encode AIO Live Media Encoder with Wowza Video Platform

News provided by

Magewell

10 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Collaboration enables seamless, world-class streaming workflows from encoding to delivery

NANJING, China and DENVER, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Video interface, encoding and IP workflow innovator Magewell has partnered with Wowza – a leader in live video and video-on-demand (VOD) streaming for over 6,000 businesses worldwide – to tightly integrate two of the companies' highly-acclaimed solutions. The new integration combines Magewell's Ultra Encode AIO live media encoders with the Wowza Video platform to form seamless and easy-to-deploy streaming workflows from encoding all the way through to delivery over Wowza's global content delivery network (CDN).

Continue Reading
Video innovators Magewell and Wowza have partnered to empower enterprises and institutions with seamless, easy-to-deploy live streaming workflows from encoding to CDN delivery.
Video innovators Magewell and Wowza have partnered to empower enterprises and institutions with seamless, easy-to-deploy live streaming workflows from encoding to CDN delivery.

Supporting multiple encoding formats and a wide array of delivery protocols, Ultra Encode AIO offers a robust yet affordable encoding solution for applications ranging from live streaming and remote contribution to IP-based production. The versatile, PoE-powered device encodes video up to 1080p at 60fps or 4K at 30fps, and can encode one live input source or mix its HDMI and SDI inputs into a combined output.

Wowza Video is a comprehensive, integrated video platform designed for business-critical applications. Combining rock-solid reliability with global scalability and the simplicity of a single video solution for live streaming and VOD, it provides the core capabilities of broadcast media servers without the cost and engineering requirements of typical broadcast deployments.

The new integration adds Wowza Video to Ultra Encode AIO's array of user-friendly output presets, enabling customers to seamlessly bring content from the encoder into the Wowza ecosystem without time-consuming manual configuration. Wowza Video subscribers can specify their Wowza access token within Ultra Encode AIO for automatic authentication, then stream to the platform using the RTMP or SRT protocol. Users can get up and running quickly while still having the option of customizing settings to their unique needs and environment. As always with Ultra Encode AIO, streaming can be triggered manually or scheduled, enabling automated, hands-off deployments.

"Many organizations across diverse industries want to leverage professional-level media encoding and content management systems to reach their audiences, customers or employees, but without needing to hire a staff of expert engineers to run their video operations," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO at Magewell. "The integration of our Ultra Encode AIO with the Wowza Video platform provides a seamless solution to this challenge, and we look forward to continued collaboration with Wowza in the future."

"We are excited to work with the innovators at Magewell to enable powerful, world-class streaming operations for discerning enterprises and institutions," said Tim Dougherty, Director of Sales Engineering at Wowza. "Magewell has earned a tremendous reputation for the flexibility and robustness of their solutions. The feature-rich but cost-effective Ultra Encode AIO hits a sweet spot that aligns well with the business needs of these customers and makes it an excellent on-ramp to the Wowza Video platform."

Wowza Video integration is a standard feature on new Ultra Encode AIO units and is available to existing Ultra Encode AIO customers as part of a free firmware upgrade.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

About Wowza – Wowza has powered 35,000+ video implementations globally across a range of end markets, including media, enterprise, government, aerospace, and healthcare. Wowza's video on demand and live streaming solutions ensure reliable, secure experiences that businesses can trust from a SOC 2 compliant provider. For more information, visit www.wowza.com.

SOURCE Magewell

Also from this source

Magewell Launches Director Mini Portable, All-in-One Live Production and Streaming System

Magewell Launches Director Mini Portable, All-in-One Live Production and Streaming System

For over a dozen years, Magewell has been renowned for its reliable and innovative video interface, streaming and IP workflow products. Today the...
Magewell Adds Duo of 4K Models to Eco Capture Family of M.2 Cards

Magewell Adds Duo of 4K Models to Eco Capture Family of M.2 Cards

Magewell today announced two new models in the company's Eco Capture family of ultra-compact, power-efficient M.2 video capture cards. Hot on the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.