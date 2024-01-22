Magewell Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program and Unveils First Plugin

News provided by

Magewell

22 Jan, 2024, 07:00 ET

The Q-SYS Certified plugin for Magewell's USB Fusion seamlessly integrates Magewell's video capture, mixing and presentation device to extend the Q-SYS Ecosystem

NANJING, China, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Video interface and IP workflow innovator Magewell announced today that the company has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This program enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video and control platform. The first result of the initiative – the Q-SYS Control plugin for Magewell's USB Fusion video capture, mixing and presentation device – has been endorsed with Q-SYS Certified status and is now available for download through the Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager found in Q-SYS Designer Software.

Continue Reading
The Q-SYS Control plugin for Magewell’s USB Fusion video capture, mixing and presentation device has been endorsed with Q-SYS Certified status.
The Q-SYS Control plugin for Magewell’s USB Fusion video capture, mixing and presentation device has been endorsed with Q-SYS Certified status.

Magewell will showcase USB Fusion among other innovations in stand 5E710 at the ISE 2024 exhibition in Barcelona from January 30 to February 2.

Magewell's USB Fusion hardware and accompanying app let users easily combine cameras, wired or wireless screenshares, and media file sources into visually compelling live presentations for streaming, live event production, online lectures, webinars, video conferencing and other applications. Users can switch between sources or combine inputs into attractive scene layouts.

The initial release of the Magewell USB Fusion plugin for Q-SYS supports basic source switching and scene layout capabilities. All functionality available through the front-panel buttons on the USB Fusion hardware can be replicated inside Q-SYS Designer Software. Support for additional USB Fusion features is planned for a future update of the plugin.

"Seamless integration between our products and integrated audio, video & control platforms makes AV deployments significantly easier for both systems integrators and end-users," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. "We're excited to join the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program and to launch USB Fusion as our first Q-SYS plugin. We look forward to integrating more of our solutions into Q-SYS in the future."

"We are proud to have Magewell join our program and work collaboratively with us on a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers," says Geno Zaharie, Principal, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS.

For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

SOURCE Magewell

Also from this source

Magewell Expands Ultra Encode Family of Advanced Live Media Encoders for Live Streaming, Remote Production and AV over IP

Magewell Expands Ultra Encode Family of Advanced Live Media Encoders for Live Streaming, Remote Production and AV over IP

Magewell has introduced two new models in its growing Ultra Encode family of advanced live media encoders. Ideal for applications ranging from live...
Magewell Earns Zoom Certification for Popular USB Capture Devices

Magewell Earns Zoom Certification for Popular USB Capture Devices

Video interface innovator Magewell today announced that the company's popular USB Capture HDMI and USB Capture HDMI Plus external video capture...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Hardware

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.