Magewell Joins Q-SYS Technology Partner Program and Unveils First Plugin

NANJING, China, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Video interface and IP workflow innovator Magewell announced today that the company has joined the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program. This program enables software and hardware technology partners to create market-ready solutions that integrate seamlessly with Q-SYS, a cloud-manageable audio, video and control platform. The first result of the initiative – the Q-SYS Control plugin for Magewell's USB Fusion video capture, mixing and presentation device – has been endorsed with Q-SYS Certified status and is now available for download through the Q-SYS Designer Asset Manager found in Q-SYS Designer Software.

Magewell will showcase USB Fusion among other innovations in stand 5E710 at the ISE 2024 exhibition in Barcelona from January 30 to February 2.

Magewell's USB Fusion hardware and accompanying app let users easily combine cameras, wired or wireless screenshares, and media file sources into visually compelling live presentations for streaming, live event production, online lectures, webinars, video conferencing and other applications. Users can switch between sources or combine inputs into attractive scene layouts.

The initial release of the Magewell USB Fusion plugin for Q-SYS supports basic source switching and scene layout capabilities. All functionality available through the front-panel buttons on the USB Fusion hardware can be replicated inside Q-SYS Designer Software. Support for additional USB Fusion features is planned for a future update of the plugin.

"Seamless integration between our products and integrated audio, video & control platforms makes AV deployments significantly easier for both systems integrators and end-users," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. "We're excited to join the Q-SYS Technology Partner Program and to launch USB Fusion as our first Q-SYS plugin. We look forward to integrating more of our solutions into Q-SYS in the future."

"We are proud to have Magewell join our program and work collaboratively with us on a plugin integration that will enable elevated experiences across our shared customers," says Geno Zaharie, Principal, Alliances & Ecosystem, Q-SYS.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

