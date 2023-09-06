Magewell Launches Director Mini Portable, All-in-One Live Production and Streaming System

Standalone solution combines switching, graphics, recording, streaming and monitoring with exceptional AV and IP input flexibility

NANJING, China, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For over a dozen years, Magewell has been renowned for its reliable and innovative video interface, streaming and IP workflow products. Today the company is expanding its portfolio with the launch of its first self-contained, full-featured production solution, Director Mini. Combining multi-input switching, graphics, streaming, recording and monitoring in one compact device, Director Mini enables a single operator to easily create visually compelling productions for live event coverage, remote production feeds and more.

Magewell's new Director Mini all-in-one live production and streaming system combines video switching, graphics, recording, streaming and monitoring with exceptional AV and IP input flexibility.
Director Mini will make its global exhibition debut in the Magewell stand (7.A44) at IBC 2023 in Amsterdam from September 15 to 18, and will begin shipping this month.

Director Mini offers a unique combination of input source flexibility and feature richness in an exceptionally versatile form factor. Users can switch between two HDMI inputs and two USB AV inputs as well as three simultaneous live IP sources including SRT streams, RTMP streams or up to two NDI® HX sources. File-based media assets including video, audio and images can also be combined freely with live sources. Embedded audio is supported on the HDMI and USB inputs alongside a 3.5mm analog audio input.

Director Mini's intuitive user interface is accessed through its integrated 5.44" AMOLED touchscreen. Users can define multiple scenes that combine live HDMI, USB and audio inputs with network streams, media sources and graphics, then switch or transition between these scenes on the fly. Chroma keying enables the use of virtual backgrounds, while telestration enables real-time on-screen drawing and combines with built-in scoreboard functionality to support sports productions. PTZ camera control is also available through the touchscreen, simplifying single-operator productions.

Director Mini's touchscreen interface is complemented by the Director Utility app for iOS® and Android® devices, which provides remote configuration, audio controls, input switching, scoreboard control and more. The Director Utility can also turn the smartphone's camera into a streaming source as a mobile input to the Director Mini hardware, further enhancing the multi-camera production possibilities of the system. Up to three mobile devices can be used simultaneously as sources to Director Mini.

Director Mini can encode video up to 1080p at 60 frames per second and bitrates up to 30Mbps, with a flexible array of output possibilities. Productions can be streamed using the RTMP protocol to popular platforms such as YouTube™ Live, Facebook™ Live, Instagram® Live or custom destinations. Live comments can be displayed while streaming to YouTube, Facebook or Twitch. The ability to output an SRT stream makes Director Mini an excellent tool for contributing high-quality feeds to an off-site location for remote production. Alternatively, the device can create one NDI® HX output to serve as a source for additional IP-based production tools. Its USB-C port can be configured to display the program output, user interface or a loop-through of either HDMI input on a connected USB-C display. Last but not least, content can be recorded to an SD card, USB flash drive or the device's internal storage.

The compact Director Mini hardware features a 1/4"-20 thread for use with standard camera-mounting accessories and can be operated in horizontal or vertical orientation. The device can be powered with the included power adapter but also supports two NP-F hot-swappable external batteries (not included), enabling uninterrupted power for long productions.

"Director Mini is designed to make small and mid-sized multi-input productions extraordinarily easy for a single operator," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO of Magewell. "With support for HDMI and USB AV sources as well as NDI® HX, SRT and RTMP streams, it also gives users incredible flexibility in the number and types of inputs they can incorporate into their productions. We look forward to seeing our customers' creativity unleashed with Director Mini."

For more information, please visit https://www.magewell.com/director-mini.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

Copyright 2023 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a trademark of Vizrt Group.

