Magewell Named to Inaugural Streaming Media Producer 25 List of Online Video Production Innovators

The Streaming Media Producer 25 highlights companies who develop and manufacture gear that not only demonstrates promise or prowess in one or more stages of the live production and streaming process, but also fits well as part of a multi-vendor kit that makes the overall workflow successful. An expert panel of Streaming Media Producer contributing editors identified the 25 companies who, more than their competitors, are driving innovation and shaping successful workflows among professional online video producers today.

Magewell was historically best known for the exceptional quality, reliability and price/performance value of its capture devices, but recently has expanded its product lines to bring the same benefits to other critical production workflow functions including conversion, streaming and playout – a fact not lost on the judging panel.

"Magewell's Pro Capture and USB Capture Plus lines are go-to-devices for a vast range of video producers to get video out of their cameras and ready to stream and record," said Steve Nathans-Kelly, editor of Streaming Media Producer. "Magewell's latest forays into stream encoding with the Ultra Stream HDMI and IP video with the Pro Convert NDI® encoder promise to keep Magewell in the thick of things for some time to come."

Similar to how Magewell's Pro Capture PCIe cards and USB Capture external devices enable users to easily bring professional video and audio sources into popular software, the Pro Convert family offers plug-and-play solutions for bringing such signals into and out of live, IP-based workflows using NewTek's NDI technology. Ultra Stream standalone encoders make live streaming and recording simple even for non-professional users, providing intuitive control through on-unit buttons or an elegant smartphone app. Additionally, the Eco Capture family of M.2 cards delivers high-performance capture in an ultra-compact form factor with low power consumption, while the Flex I/O product line combines Magewell's powerful capture benefits with high-quality playout capabilities.

"We are always looking for new ways to make professional content producers' lives easier, whether through expanded capabilities, simpler operation, or seamless integrations that streamline the end-to-end workflow," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO at Magewell. "Our selection to the Streaming Media Producer 25 reflects our ongoing success in achieving these goals, and we look forward to bringing more innovations to the live, online production market in the future."

For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, processing, streaming and playout. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.

Copyright 2019 Nanjing Magewell Electronics Co, Ltd. All rights reserved. NDI is a registered trademark of NewTek, Inc. in the United States and other countries. #NDIcentral

SOURCE Magewell