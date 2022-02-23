Magewell Partners with Barco to Enhance Wireless Conferencing Experiences

Magewell's plug-and-play USB Capture Gen 2 devices let users easily and reliably bring HDMI or SDI video signals into Zoom ® , Skype ® , Teams ® , GoToMeeting ® and other popular conferencing software. Barco's ClickShare Conference combines remote communication with easy-to-use, agnostic wireless collaboration to enable revolutionary conferencing experiences in any meeting space. ClickShare Conference wirelessly connects to the USB audio-video peripherals in the room to create better hybrid meetings without cumbersome cables.

Verified compatibility with Magewell USB Capture Gen 2 devices enables HDMI or SDI video sources such as professional cameras to be used seamlessly with ClickShare Conference. Users can now integrate higher-end cameras into their wireless conferences for improved visual quality and creative flexibility, or incorporate other non-USB video sources such as DVD players, document cameras, or additional computers.

Magewell's USB Capture Gen 2 has been successfully tested for compatibility with the ClickShare CX-20, ClickShare CX-30 and ClickShare CX-50. The Magewell devices can be powered directly from the ClickShare Base Unit, with no additional power source needed. By enabling the Magewell devices to connect wirelessly to the host computer, ClickShare Conference also frees them from the length limitations of USB cables while enabling them to be placed more discretely and conveniently.

"Many customers already have significant investments in AV equipment that does not support USB connectivity, while others want the superior quality and deeper image control that professional cameras may provide," said Nick Ma, CEO and CTO at Magewell. "Combining our USB capture devices with ClickShare Conference lets users take advantage of these AV sources while enjoying the benefits of wireless, hybrid meeting experiences. Partnering with Barco as part of the ClickShare Alliance lets integrators, resellers, and end-users choose our joint solution with confidence."

"Magewell's USB Capture devices expand the ecosystem of high-quality video and audio sources that customers can use with ClickShare Conference," said Lieven Bertier, Segment Marketing Director Workplace at Barco. "The ClickShare Alliance Program is all about giving customers the confidence of proven compatibility in their hybrid meetings. Our partnership with Magewell aligns perfectly with this mission, as it goes beyond just ensuring compatibility with the Magewell products themselves – it also enables compatibility with a vast array of HDMI and SDI sources. We're thrilled to welcome them to the program."

To learn more about the joint solution, please visit www.magewell.com/s/barco-alliance. For more information about Magewell, please visit www.magewell.com. To learn more about Barco, please visit www.barco.com/clickshare.

About Magewell – Founded in 2011, Magewell (www.magewell.com) designs and develops hardware and software for video and audio capture, conversion, and streaming. With guiding principles of continuous innovation and providing outstanding customer service, Magewell has earned a strong reputation for the exceptional quality, performance, and reliability of its solutions. Distributed globally, Magewell products are used in professional video applications including live event streaming, broadcast, medical imaging, lecture capture, surveillance, video conferencing, gaming and more.

About Barco – Barco is a global technology leader that develops networked visualization solutions for the entertainment, enterprise and healthcare markets. Our solutions make a visible impact, allowing people to enjoy compelling entertainment experiences; to foster knowledge sharing and smart decision-making in organizations and to help hospitals provide their patients with the best possible healthcare.

Headquartered in Kortrijk (Belgium), Barco realized sales of 804 million euro in 2021 and has a global team of 3,000+ employees, whose passion for technology is captured in +500 granted patents. Barco has been listed on the Brussels Stock Exchange since 1985. (Euronext: BAR; Reuters: BARBt.BR; Bloomberg: BAR BB)

For more information, visit us on www.barco.com, follow us on Twitter (@Barco), LinkedIn (Barco), YouTube (BarcoTV), or like us on Facebook (Barco). © Copyright 2021 by Barco

SOURCE Magewell