Magewell Unveils Stream Deck Plug-In for Director Mini Production and Streaming System

Integration with popular family of controllers provides intuitive tactile access to over 200 Director Mini functions

NANJING, China, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magewell has expanded the flexible control options for its Director Mini all-in-one production and streaming system even further with the introduction of a new plug-in for Elgato's popular Stream Deck family of tactile control surfaces. The integration enhances production workflows with new levels of operational freedom and unprecedented depth and breadth of control choices.

Magewell will demonstrate the integration between Director Mini and Stream Deck controllers – as well as more than 50 enhancements in the just-released version 3.0 Director Mini firmware – in booth 753 at the 2024 NAB Show New York later this week.

Magewell's Director Mini is a complete, portable production and streaming system that combines multi-input switching, graphics, streaming, recording and monitoring in one compact device. Director Mini lets users easily produce engaging multi-camera content through an intuitive touchscreen interface and companion mobile app.

Elgato's Stream Deck series of controllers are highly acclaimed for their ability to streamline software and AV workflows with easy drag-and-drop setup, unlimited customization options, space-saving form factor and extensive third-party ecosystem.

With the new plug-in, over 200 Director Mini features – everything from switching between video sources, triggering graphic overlays and starting streaming to scoreboard control and instant replays – can be assigned to customizable LCD buttons on Stream Deck controllers. Stream Deck buttons can also trigger Director Mini shortcuts that execute multiple actions with a single tap. The plug-in also supports the dials and dynamic touch strip on the Stream Deck + model, providing precise tactile control of features such as Director Mini's built-in audio mixer.

"One of Director Mini's powerful benefits is the vast array of ways that users can control it, from the built-in touch screen interface and browser-based web UI to the Director Utility remote assistant app and, now, Stream Deck controllers," said Aaron Gao, Vice President at Magewell. "Seamless interoperability with third-party tools enables superior workflow experiences for our customers, and we're thrilled to add Stream Deck support with this new plug-in."

"We're excited to have Magewell join the Stream Deck ecosystem," said Taylor Ward, Director of Ecosystem at Elgato. "Their Director Mini solution has become very popular with producers, streamers and AV professionals for its rich input flexibility and extensive feature set, and its new Stream Deck plug-in enables intuitive, instant access to all of that functionality with a touch of a button or a turn of a dial."

The Stream Deck plug-in for Director Mini is available for free in the Elgato Stream Deck Marketplace.

For more information about Director Mini, please visit www.magewell.com/director-mini.

About Magewell – Magewell (www.magewell.com) develops innovative, high-performance video I/O and IP workflow solutions that seamlessly bridge signals, software, streams, and screens. The simplicity, reliability, and cost-effectiveness of Magewell's capture, conversion, and streaming products and SoM boards make them the preferred choice of integrators, end-users, and OEM customers for bringing high-quality AV signals into and out of IP networks and popular software. Magewell solutions power applications including live streaming, event production, video conferencing, multi-site video distribution, remote learning, medical imaging, and more.

