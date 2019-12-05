MAGFAST Debuts The World’s First Power Bank with Three Qi Wireless Charging Coils

"We wanted to bring a new class of power bank to consumers that will truly take charging to the next level," CEO and founder Seymour Segnit said. "MAGFAST Extreme is not only the world's first powerbank to charge three phones wirelessly simultaneously but it has so much power it can jump-start your car. And it's gorgeous too."

With the MAGFAST Family of fast, magnetic chargers, Segnit and his team are providing a subversive line of products that make charging simple, beautiful, and sustainable. MAGFAST Extreme eliminates messy charging cables by using a world-class industrial design with self-storing and replaceable built-in-cables, traditional USB-A, and new USB-C outlets with the latest PD Power Delivery as well as the three Qi-certified wireless charging ports.

Plus with the optional jumper cables, MAGFAST Extreme's high-intensity 500amp battery can jump up to 25 vehicles on a single charge.

"We are committed to delivering a revolutionary product that will transform customers' charging options at home and on the go," Segnit said. "We can't wait to get these amazing chargers into customer's hands."

In addition to the newly announced Extreme, the MAGFAST Family of chargers includes:

MAGFAST Life - a portable power bank for every day

- a portable power bank for every day MAGFAST Road - designed for your car, charges other family members and shines the dark

- designed for your car, charges other family members and shines the dark MAGFAST Air - a gorgeous charging stand for wirelessly charged devices

- a gorgeous charging stand for wirelessly charged devices MAGFAST Wall - a stylish way to avoid the nest of wires in your wall outlet

- a stylish way to avoid the nest of wires in your wall outlet MAGFAST Time for Apple Watch™ - the best way to charge for up to two weeks

The complete MAGFAST Family Pro-Kit, including the MAGFAST Extreme, is available for pre-order online at MAGFAST.com. For more information on MAGFAST, please visit www.MAGFAST.com , their Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube channel.

About MAGFAST

Founded in 2017, MAGFAST is led by experienced product development and marketer Seymour Segnit. The MAGFAST Family of chargers combines gorgeous design and the power of magnets to create the world's first system of chargers that work together, to eliminate cluttered wires and make it far easier to stay charged anywhere at any time. And MAGFAST is changing charging for good by planting a tree for every single product ordered.

SOURCE MAGFAST

Related Links

https://www.magfast.com

