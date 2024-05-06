Maggiano's Little Italy® Celebrates Mom with Specialty Menus and Fresh May Features

Italian restaurant curates seasonal offerings alongside dine-in and carryout meals to treat Mom

DALLAS, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for one of its busiest days of the year, Maggiano's Little Italy® is introducing May's new seasonal features and celebrating Moms across the country with Mother's Day chef-curated menus for dine-in and carryout. As a restaurant focused on bringing loved ones together, Maggiano's is the perfect choice to treat Mom to a special meal.

Maggiano's Litte Italy May Features

Maggiano's will be kicking off May with seasonal menu features to savor the season as the weather warms up. The limited-time offerings take a high-end approach to deliver a truly unforgettable dining experience. The new menu items will be available all month and includes:

Starters include Clams Oreganata with smoked bacon, spinach and an Italian cheese blend, and Heirloom Tomato Burrata with rocket arugula, balsamic pearls, toasted pistachios and an artisan loaf

"As a restaurant that was founded on the importance of family and celebrations, Mother's Day is truly one of the most important holidays to us here at Maggiano's," said Dominique Bertolone president of Maggiano's Little Italy®. "Instead of the typical Mother's Day meal, guests can celebrate Mom with uniquely special dishes, including our elevated May features. Mother's Day is one of our brands' busiest days of the year. We're honored to serve as a host for celebrations honoring the mothers and mother figures who raised us"

Maggiano's will be offering its three-course specialty menu exclusively on Mother's Day, May 12. The family-style menu gives guests a choice from many decadent options, including ones from the May features menu. Alcoholic beverages can be added onto the meal for an additional charge. The menu includes:

Salads: Maggiano's and Caesar Salads

Maggiano's and Caesar Salads Starters: Crispy Zucchini Fritte, Mozzarella Marinara, Calamari Fritte, Garlic Bread, Clams Oreganata (+) and Heirloom Tomato Burrata (+)

Crispy Zucchini Fritte, Mozzarella Marinara, Calamari Fritte, Garlic Bread, and Entrées: Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Piccata, Branzino Crab Imperial, Salmon Lemon & Herb and Beef Tenderloin Medallions

Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Piccata, Branzino Crab Imperial, Salmon Lemon & Herb and Beef Tenderloin Medallions Pastas: Spaghetti & Meatball, Mom's Lasagna, Four-Cheese Ravioli, Fettuccine Alfredo, Taylor Street Baked Ziti and Lobster Truffle Ravioli (+)

Spaghetti & Meatball, Mom's Lasagna, Four-Cheese Ravioli, Fettuccine Alfredo, Taylor Street Baked Ziti and Desserts: Double Chocolate Cherry Cake , New York Style Cheesecake, Gigi's Butter Cake and Tiramisu

, New York Style Cheesecake, Gigi's Butter Cake and Tiramisu Beverages (optional): Rosa Spritz and Mimosa bottle service

For those who prefer to enjoy Mother's Day from the comfort of their homes, Maggiano's will also offer a hot carry-out bundle option for five to six people, now available for pre-order. Starting on Saturday, May 4, carry-out bundles are available to order for pickup Friday, May 10 through Mother's Day. Orders can be placed either online or via phone but must be placed by 8 p.m. the day before pick up. The bundle contains the following:

Maggiano's Salad

Spaghetti & Meatballs with meat sauce

Four-Cheese Ravioli

Chicken Piccata

Chocolate Layered Cake

Lemon Cookies

Fresh Baked Bread

Reservations for Mother's Day or any special occasion can be made via phone for dine-in guests, online at Maggianos.com or on the Maggiano's app. Restaurants will be open regular hours to make sure Mom is treated right with a quality meal and experience.

About Maggiano's Little Italy®

Maggiano's Little Italy specializes in Italian-American cuisine served in a warm and friendly atmosphere. Maggiano's menu features both classic and contemporary recipes – authentic pastas, signature salads, steaks, fresh seafood, regular chef specials and specialty desserts. Maggiano's 50 restaurants nationwide offer lunch and dinner as well as delivery, carryout services and banquet spaces for special occasions. Maggiano's is owned and operated by Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT), one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies, serving more than one million guests daily. Brinker owns or franchises more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. In addition to Maggiano's, Brinker owns and operates Chili's® Grill & Bar.

