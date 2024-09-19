Maggiano's Taps Michelin-Starred Chef to Elevate Menu with Inspiring New Dishes and Flavors

New appetizer, entree and dessert innovations mark the latest enhancements to the brand's in-restaurant offerings

DALLAS, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maggiano's Little Italy takes a bold step in its culinary evolution by appointing Michelin-starred Chef Anthony Amoroso as its first-ever Vice President of Innovation and Growth. With his seasoned expertise and visionary leadership, Maggiano's unveils eight new Italian-American classics, including appetizers, entrées and desserts, designed to captivate both longtime guests and newcomers alike. This all layers into Maggiano's commitment to providing guests with unforgettable experiences while blending tradition with fresh, innovative flavors.

Maggiano’s unveils eight new Italian-American classics, including the "Riserva" Veal Parmesan. Showcasing a 14 oz bone-in free-range veal chop, it’s hand-breaded and topped with fresh marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and cut tableside.

"At Maggiano's, we're committed to elevating the experience while still paying homage to Italian-American dining," said Dominique Bertolone, President of Maggiano's. "Welcoming Michelin-starred Chef Anthony Amoroso as our Vice President of Innovation and Growth, along with our exciting new menu additions, represents a pivotal moment in our journey. Chef Amoroso's Michelin distinction is more than just an accolade – it embodies his extraordinary creativity, meticulous precision, and unwavering passion for culinary excellence. With his leadership, we're poised to push the boundaries of flavor and innovation, delivering a dining experience unlike any other that will delight and inspire our guests."

One of the hallmarks of Amoroso's approach is his commitment to using fresh ingredients that ensure the highest quality of flavors – a commitment shared by Maggiano's. In his new role, this commitment, combined with Amoroso's creative vision and passion for food and beverage, will lead to the creation and execution of dishes that celebrate traditional Italian flavors while incorporating modern culinary techniques, which can be seen in the new menu additions launched today including:

Appetizers & Salads

Antipasto Board: Perfect for large groups, the Antipasto Board, features a carefully curated selection of artisanal meats and cheeses, paired with house made accompaniments.

Truffle & Honey Whipped Ricotta: The luxurious blend of ricotta, truffle and honey served with toasted bread offers the perfect balance of sweet and salty to captivate the senses.

Mozzarella alla Caprese: Fresh mozzarella, ripe tomatoes and basil are drizzled with balsamic glaze for elevated take on this beloved classic. For an additional charge, you can add San Daniele sliced prosciutto.

Chef's Signature Caesar: The Chef's Signature Caesar is prepared with in-house chopped romaine lettuce hearts, in-house made Caesar dressing and croutons, and topped with fresh, brick Parmesan cheese grated tableside.

Entrees

Our "Riserva" Veal Parmesan : In Italian wine, "riserva" typically refers to distinguished wines that are aged longer and made from superior grapes. Inspired by this tradition, the "Riserva" Veal Parmesan takes center stage on the menu, showcasing a 14 oz bone-in free-range veal chop, responsibly sourced from a farm known for its exceptional commitment to animal welfare and sustainability. It's then hand-breaded and topped with fresh marinara sauce and melted mozzarella and cut tableside.

Rigatoni alla Vodka: The creamy, tomato-based vodka sauce is tossed with fresh, rigatoni pasta.

Chicken Saltimbocca: A mouthwatering combination of chicken breast cutlets wrapped in prosciutto and sage served in a zesty lemon butter sauce with a side of Spaghetti Aglio e Olio.

Fettucine Bolognese: Available exclusively on Tuesday's to celebrate National Pasta Month, Maggiano's new Bolognese features Italian sausage, beef, onion, carrot and tomato ragu finished with white wine.

Dessert

Dessert Trio Platter– A delightful combination of three desserts, including Cheesecake, Tiramisu, and Vera's Lemon Cookies, the Desser Trio Platter is perfect for ending the meal on a sweet note.

"I am honored to be joining the Maggiano's team to help shape this next era of the brand, building upon its rich heritage and commitment to delivering exceptional dining experiences," said Amoroso. "Maggiano's has long been synonymous with classic Italian-American dining, offering cocktails, wine, dishes and experiences that foster unforgettable memories for our guests. I'm excited to partner with the team, push the envelope and ultimately, set a new standard."

These new menu items also complement Maggiano's recently released Master Sommelier Selection, a curated collection of six wines chosen by Master Sommelier Jason Smith, one of only 168 certified professionals in the Americas. The menu includes two standout offerings from renowned Italian winemaker Salvatore Ferragamo and his 1,700-acre vineyard in the Italian region of Il Borro, Tuscany, offering a true taste of the terroir that complement any dish.

