MAGGIE BAIRD, SUPPORT+FEED AND WETA ANNOUNCE NEW PUBLIC MEDIA SERIES IN DEVELOPMENT: CLIMATE KITCHEN

WETA Well Beings Initiative Expands Programming

to Include a First-of-its-Kind Lifestyle Cooking Series Hosted by Maggie Baird,

Where Good Food and a Recipe for Sustainable Living

Are on the Menu for a Healthier Planet

WASHINGTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Maggie Baird and WETA Washington, D.C., the leading public media organization in the nation's capital, today announced a new original series called Climate Kitchen, slated to begin production later this year and premiere on public media nationwide in 2027.

Climate Kitchen: A Recipe for Sustainable Living Photo: Zoe Sher

Part cooking show, part lifestyle series, part docuseries, Climate Kitchen is where practical meets powerful, as Maggie explores, from around the country as well as in her own kitchen, how our daily choices are linked to some of the most urgent issues of our time, from chronic disease to food waste and environmental justice to affordability.

Providing recipes for sustainable living alongside delicious and affordable home cooked plant-based meals, Climate Kitchen will see Baird bring together some of the world's most revered sustainable living experts, celebrity guests and members of her family to her kitchen, sharing stories and recipes that are both kinder to our planet and each other. Special guests include indigenous climate justice activist Xiye Bastida; longevity researcher and best-selling author of The Blue Zones Dan Buettner; multiple GRAMMY® and Academy Award-winning artists Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell; the iconic Martha Stewart; co-founder of the Farm Link Project Aidan Reilly; actor and Cyklar founder and creative director Claudia Sulewski; renowned oceanographer and Mission Blue founder Sylvia Earle; and many more.

Co-created by Executive Producer, host, and Support+Feed founder Maggie Baird — also mother to Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell — Climate Kitchen will provide actionable insights, exploring what and how we live and eat can help or hurt our planet, while sharing easy-to-implement, budget-conscious ideas and delicious plant-based recipes to try at home.

The series will be directed by award-winning filmmakers Kristin Lazure and Stephanie Soechtig of Atlas Films, co-produced by Support+Feed, WETA, and Atlas Films, and is part of Well Beings, the WETA award-winning, multi-year, multiplatform initiative addressing critical health needs in America, which is designed to raise awareness, provide educational resources, reduce stigma and change the national conversation.

"I am excited to work with WETA to address a critical issue of our time: Finding ways to live more responsibly and being a steward of the natural world that surrounds us," said Maggie Baird, Host and Executive Producer. "Living a more sustainable, earth-friendly lifestyle can seem all-or-nothing, overwhelming, and expensive, but Climate Kitchen is about embracing progress over perfection, debunking the myths around affordability and investment of time, and showing how small, simple behavior shifts can build toward lasting difference in our own health and the health of our planet. Plant-based food is not the only solution to climate change, but there is no solution without it."

"Maggie Baird is an extraordinary partner for public media audiences," said Tom Chiodo, Executive Producer of Special Projects in National Productions at WETA. "Climate Kitchen is dedicated to showing how every person can make a healthy difference in their own lives, as well as the lives of their family and community — one recipe, one meal or household hack at a time. Maggie's relatable approach will be refreshing to audiences of all ages, meeting them where they are, and helping them to institute incremental changes that will make a difference for all of us, including future generations."

Generous underwriters committed to educating audiences about health and wellness are making Climate Kitchen possible. Initial sponsors include Little Saint Healdsburg, Universal Music Group, Sam Ballmer, and the PATH Foundation.

Climate Kitchen Extends Impact as Newest Campaign from Well Beings

Climate Kitchen will include a national engagement campaign that will explore individual actions that can improve sustainability. This campaign will develop relationships with a large network of committed partners and public media stations for a dynamic digital experience and produce in-person and virtual engagement events and provide educational materials, among other resources, tailored to the specific needs of their unique communities.

Since launching in May 2020, the WETA Well Beings initiative has produced original digital-first content ranging from feature-length and short-form documentaries to animated explainer shorts; convened forums and discussion events, centering lived experiences; and created signature broadcast and streaming content, including the 2025 documentary Caregiving, about the state and stakes of providing care in America, from executive producer Bradley Cooper; and the 2022 documentary Ken Burns Presents Hiding in Plain Sight: Youth Mental Illness, A film by Erik Ewers and Christopher Loren Ewers. The public can join the conversation about Climate Kitchen by using #WellBeings, visiting wellbeings.org, or following @WellBeingsOrg on Instagram, Facebook, or X.

Climate Kitchen Production Team

Climate Kitchen is a production of Support+Feed and WETA Washington, D.C., in association with Atlas Films. The Executive Producers are Maggie Baird and Allison Kingsley for Support+Feed; Tom Chiodo and Kate Kelly for WETA; and Kristin Lazure and Stephanie Soechtig for Atlas Films.

About Support+Feed

Founded in 2020 by Maggie Baird, Support+Feed is committed to mitigating climate change and increasing food security by driving global demand, acceptance, and accessibility of plant-based food. Support+Feed has reached 41 cities globally, has a consistent presence in eleven anchor cities in the U.S., and is now expanding through partnerships in the EU, UK, and Australia. The organization has worked with hundreds of volunteers, 200+ community organizations, and over 150+ local restaurants to deliver over 2.2 million nourishing and delicious plant-based meals and pantry items alongside educational resources connecting the dots between what people put on our plates and the climate crisis. More information is available at supportandfeed.org.

About WETA

WETA is the leading public media organization in the nation's capital, serving Virginia, Maryland, and the District of Columbia with educational initiatives and with high-quality programming on television, radio, and digital. WETA Washington, D.C., is the second-largest producing station for public television, with news and public affairs programs including PBS News Hour and Washington Week with The Atlantic; films by Ken Burns and Florentine Films, such as The American Revolution; series and documentaries by Prof. Henry Louis Gates, Jr., including Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. and Black and Jewish America: An Interwoven History; performance specials including National Memorial Day Concert; and health content from Well Beings, a multiplatform initiative. Sharon Percy Rockefeller is president and CEO. More information on WETA and its programs and services are available at weta.org.

About Atlas Films

Atlas Films is an award-winning, female-run, full-service production company with offices in Los Angeles and New York. Productions include the forthcoming The Game Changers 2: Beyond the Game, Emmy Award-winning Poisoned, Knock Down The House, winner of the Festival Favorite Award in 2019; the critically acclaimed The Devil We Know; Under the Gun; FED UP, a New York Times Critic's Picks; Tapped; Get Smart with Money on Netflix; The Disruptors on Apple+; Invisible Monsters on A&E; and Alive on Epix. More information is available at atlasfilms.com or on Instagram at @AtlasFilmsOfficial.

About Well Beings

Well Beings is a multiplatform, multi-year initiative from public media to address the critical health needs in America through original broadcast and digital content; engagement campaigns and educational resources; and impactful local events. Well Beings, created by WETA, brings together partners from across the country, including individuals with experience of health and mental health challenges, families, caregivers, educators, medical and mental health professionals, social service agencies, private foundations, filmmakers, corporations and media sponsors, to create awareness and resources for better health and well-being. The public can join the conversation by using #WellBeings, visiting wellbeings.org, or following @WellBeingsOrg on Instagram, Facebook, or X.

SOURCE WETA