Maggie Liu Appointed as President of Ringier Trade Media

SHANGHAI, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Maggie Liu will assume the role of President of Ringier Trade Media and Shanghai Ringier Events Co., Ltd., starting January 2, 2024, succeeding the founder Michael R. Hay (Mike).

Maggie joined Ringier in 2003, managing the Ringier Guangzhou office. She has held various positions within the company, including Manager of the Ringier Guangzhou office, South China Manager, South China Sales Director, South and North China General Manager, and Vice President.

Mike will continue to assist Ringier in his role as Managing Director.

Mike commented, "Over the past several years Maggie and I have been working closely together in preparation for such a move. Maggie has constantly demonstrated her strong leadership ability, goal setting and management skills- so the time is right for her to assume this position. She will ensure the continued growth and profitability of the company while sincerely meeting the needs of all our customers, business partners, and readers, and maintain our high reputation with all the communities we serve. I have full confidence in her to get the job done."

Maggie said, "I look forward to leading Ringier to become a technology-driven industrial media company, bringing advanced intelligent technology and high-quality content to more customers. We focus on innovation, driving industrial development. Over the past two years, we have integrated advanced IT technology into the content and data flow process, creating value for over a million advertisers and readers."

About Ringier Trade Media

From print media to integrated multimedia solutions Ringier Trade Media Ltd has consistently been a front runner in the application of new communication technologies. As a leading B2B industrial information provider the company has successfully promoted industrial development for the past 25 years. With a focus on quality content, industry knowledge, excellent service to the communities we serve our various media channels connect and engage with industry experts, suppliers and users.

Ringier Trade Media has been shaped by its commitment to innovation, and meeting the needs of customers & readers.

