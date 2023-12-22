Maggie Q's ActivatedYou Celebrates 6th Anniversary Of Best-Selling Supplement, Morning Complete

News provided by

ActivatedYou

22 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

A Powerful Daily Wellness Drink Designed to Optimize Health With a Science-Backed Blend of Nutrients

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivatedYou® celebrates the sixth anniversary of the launch of their highly acclaimed product, Morning Complete. Created by actor and wellness advocate Maggie Q, ActivatedYou Morning Complete® is a complete 'wellness in a glass' dietary supplement designed to support regular digestive function, energy levels, and overall health. Available in three flavors, this tasty drink is perfect for anyone who wants to start each day on a healthy note by supporting a robust microbiome.†*

What is ActivatedYou Morning Complete?
ActivatedYou Morning Complete is a potent daily wellness beverage, comprising of ten distinctive wellness support blends. These blends synergistically contribute to a healthy, high-functioning body, aid in stress management, and help promote a healthy body weight. The product offers three delightful flavors—apple cinnamon, citrus medley, and mixed berry—each infused with essential fiber, probiotics, prebiotics, and health-boosting antioxidants. These carefully selected ingredients work in harmony to actively nurture gut health, supporting beneficial bacteria in the gut microbiome. This comprehensive approach not only supports your digestive system but also optimizes nutrient intake and enhances your overall sense of well-being.†*

ActivatedYou Morning Complete Wellness Blend Ingredients

  • Metabolic Enhancing Blend:  An effective combination of ingredients designed to aid in maintaining a healthy body weight, featuring potent extracts from turmeric and bitter melon.*
  • Probiotic Blend: A blend designed to help populate your digestive system with beneficial bacteria through a spectrum of nine probiotic strains.
  • Green Superfoods Blend: Crafted from a medley of nutrient-rich vegetables, such as spinach and kale, this blend enhances your nutrient absorption to help elevate your overall sense of well-being.*
  • Cellular Function and Liver Support Blend: Helps your body function and perform at peak levels with plant-based ingredients like Gymnema sylvestre leaf.*
  • Prebiotic Fiber Blend: Contains powerful high-fiber prebiotic ingredients to support your microbiome and nourish the probiotics in your gut, allowing them to thrive.*
  • Adaptogen Blend: Helps you manage and relieve feelings of stress, to promote an overall sense of wellbeing.*
  • Antioxidant Blend: Combines powerful extracts derived from foods believed to be highly beneficial in helping promote a healthy, well-functioning body as you age.*

How to Use ActivatedYou Morning Complete
To add ActivatedYou Morning Complete into your daily regimen, simply add one scoop of the easy-dissolve powder to the beverage of your choice. Maggie Q's ActivatedYou suggests mixing Morning Complete with 8oz of water or iced green tea.

ActivatedYou Morning Complete can be purchased from the official ActivatedYou website. It is available for $79 and comes with a 90-day money-back guarantee (minus shipping), ensuring your satisfaction.

About Maggie Q
As a health advocate, animal rights activist, founder of fitness apparel brand Qeep Up, ActivatedYou founder, and actor—best known for her roles in Nikita, Designated Survivor, and Mission: Impossible III, Maggie Q uses her name to advocate for those in need. Maggie's personal health struggles led her to do extensive research in the world of nutrition and inspired her to create her own line of wellness supplements, ActivatedYou. Follow @maggieq on Instagram.

About ActivatedYou
ActivatedYou was founded by health advocate, animal rights activist, and actor Maggie Q, with Dr. Frank Lipman, a renowned gut-health expert and a pioneer of integrative medicine. ActivatedYou's unique formulas blend the latest in cutting-edge health and nutrition with age-old Eastern traditions and healthy ingredients for unique, effective formulas designed to help revolutionize health and improve lives. ActivatedYou's best-selling products include Advanced Restorative Probiotic, AdrenaLife, and Active Enzyme. To learn more about Maggie Q's ActivatedYou line, visit www.activatedyou.com and follow @activatedyou on Instagram, @ActivatedYou on Twitter, and ActivatedYou on YouTube.

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press Contact:
Laura Baumgartner - Asylum PR
lbaumgartner@asylumpr.com

SOURCE ActivatedYou

