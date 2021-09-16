MagGrow Wins The THRIVE | Bayer Sustainability Challenge

DUBLIN, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVG Ventures | THRIVE and Bayer have announced that MagGrow, the company behind the patented, proprietary technology that is reducing waste associated with conventional pesticide spray applications, has won the THRIVE | Bayer Sustainability Challenge "Sustainable Scaleup Award." MagGrow is one of three winners chosen from a global pool of approximately 300 applicants from across 57 countries.

"We are thrilled to be among some of the top AgTech companies in the world providing innovative technological solutions to help solve global challenges in food production," said MagGrow CEO Gary Wickham. "We are especially proud to accept this award because it is emblematic of our efforts to create lasting and sustainable solutions that support farmers, while also positively impacting the environment."

The THRIVE | Bayer Sustainability Challenge aims to identify and support key start up and scaleup innovators like MagGrow in implementing solutions that promote sustainability. In partnership with SVG and Bayer, the collaborative is working to reduce the environmental impact of crop protection, reduce field greenhouse gas emissions, and empower smallholder farmers to access sustainable agricultural solutions. The THRIVE | Bayer Sustainability Challenge combines Bayer Crop Sciences' sustainability commitments and THRIVE's Global Initiative focus on the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals to promote innovations that can address pressing challenges in the global agrifood chain.

MagGrow's core magnetic-assist technology was recognized for its ability to significantly reduce waste, improve sustainability practices, and deliver important plant protection products where they matter the most. Using the MagGrow system, growers have seen improved coverage of 40% or more compared to conventional spraying, and reduced off-target losses by up to 70%.

As the winner of the scaleup category, MagGrow received an automatic nomination for THRIVE's TOP 50 AgTech and FoodTech listings, in addition to earning pilot project sponsorships from Bayer and access to Bayer's investment and R&D resources. The company is also eligible to participate in future partnerships within THRIVE's network.

Learn more about MagGrow at MagGrow.com, and more about the THRIVE | Bayer Sustainability Challenge at thriveagrifood.com/bayer-sustainability-challenge/.

About MagGrow

Established in 2013, MagGrow is based in Dublin, Ireland and employs over 40 people in the USA, Canada, Australasia and Europe who share the company's vision to develop a more sustainable approach to primary food production.

MagGrow's patented, proprietary technology delivers important plant protection products where they matter the most, significantly reducing waste associated with conventional pesticide spray applications. Additional benefits of the company's innovative spray technology include a reduction in water usage by up to 50%, extended spray windows and decreased labour requirements. The MagGrow system has no moving parts, is easy to install and maintain, and can be fitted to a new or existing crop sprayer. For more information, visit www.maggrow.com.

