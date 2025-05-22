MAGic™ BioProcessing appoints Jonathan Royce to Board of Directors

UPPSALA, Sweden, May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGic BioProcessing (Lab-on-a-Bead AB) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Royce to its Board of Directors.

Jonathan is a seasoned C-suite leader with over 25 years of leadership experience in the life sciences sector, with a strong track record spanning industrial biotechnology, development, production, and commercial strategy. He has lead teams at organizations such as Millipore, GE Healthcare, Vironova, and Bio-Works Technologies, where he consistently drove innovation and growth across complex technical and commercial landscapes.

Jonathan holds a Master's degree in Chemical Engineering from Northeastern University and is widely respected for his ability to align business vision with scientific advancement. His strategic insight will be instrumental in guiding MAGic BioProcessing's next phase of international expansion and innovation in scalable magnetic separation technologies.

About MAGic™ BioProcessing

MAGic BioProcessing (Lab-on-a-Bead AB) is a biotech tools company based in Uppsala, Sweden, offering next-generation magnetic bead technologies for the purification of biologics such as monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, viral vectors, and cells. With a focus on scalability, efficiency, and innovation, MAGic empowers biopharma and life science professionals with cutting-edge tools for tomorrow's therapies.

