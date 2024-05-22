magic bullet® Introduces New Combo Blender

The most powerful and versatile blender from magic bullet® offers full-size and single-serve capabilities in one multipurpose offering.

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, magic bullet® introduces a new level of blended bliss with the launch of the magic bullet® Combo Blender . The brand's most versatile and powerful blender yet, the magic bullet® Combo Blender is designed to serve up flavor in any quantity at home or on the go, creating puréed, emulsified, chopped, and blended magic.

magic bullet® Combo Blender

The full-sized, countertop kitchen appliance features a 600-watt motor base and two interchangeable attachments: a large 48oz pitcher and a personal 20oz blending cup, offering power and versatility whether you're blending for one or for a group.

"magic bullet® recognized a growing demand among blender owners for an appliance that delivers on ease of use and versatility. Our research revealed that consumers desire blenders capable of handling a wide range of recipes with the ability to add ingredients during blending in addition to blending both large batches and smaller portions", said Lauren Salter, category director at Capital Brands. "We created the magic bullet® Combo Blender to cater to the evolving needs of today's home cooks to blend with precision and creativity in the kitchen."

The magic bullet® Combo Blender features:

A 48oz pitcher attachment for making larger batches of your favorite blends, whether it's pureed soups or party drinks – ideal for serving multiple people.

A 20oz personal blending cup attachment with a 16oz max fill line for making single-serving smoothies, shakes, and other treats. The cup also comes with a convenient twist-on to-go lid that lets you enjoy blends on the move.

A sharp blade that twists onto both the full-sized pitcher and the personal blending cup to smooth out tough ingredients like frozen fruit and ice.

A precision speed dial featuring three blending speeds – high, low, and pulse – for full control over the consistency of blends, whether you're making silky smoothies or chunky salsa.

A vented pitcher lid with a removable lid cap that makes it easy to add ingredients and ventilate hot contents during blending. The cap also doubles as a 2oz measuring cup.

The magic bullet® Combo Blender is available for purchase for $49.99 at themagicbullet.com and can also be found on Amazon . For more information, please visit themagicbullet.com or by following @themagicbullet on Instagram and @themagicbulletofficial on TikTok.

About magic bullet®

We all know the kitchen is where the real magic happens, and at magic bullet®, we want you to let your creativity flow. For us, it's not about perfect measurements or extreme precision, it's about the remixes, substitutions, and happy accidents that make your dishes uniquely your own. From personal blenders to mini juicers and beyond, our products provide an all-in-one assist to help you mix it up, whether you're blending a juicy colada, throwing together a fire salsa, or crisping up some irresistibly flavorful wings. We're not here to make sure you "get it right" – we're here so you can let loose, mess around, and have lots of tasty fun along the way. That's how you find your flavor. That's magic bullet®.

