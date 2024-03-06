Magic Cactus, A Modern Beverage with Real, Functional Ingredients Crafted For Those Looking For a Non-Toxic Buzz With Benefits, Crushes Initial Entry Into US Market With Strong DTC Sales and Notable Distribution Deal

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Magic Cactus, a modern beverage with real, functional ingredients crafted for those looking for a non-toxic buzz with benefits, is pleased to announce notable initial traction across the organization from strong DTC (direct to consumer) sales to a notable distribution agreement and more.

Magic Cactus

In 2020, founder Jonny Locarni lost his father to alcohol at the age of 58. Shortly after, he dedicated his focus towards a solution: an alternative that can truly stand in the place of alcohol and is available in as many places as possible (legally). After discovering the opportunity to extract cannabinoids from federally compliant, low-THC hemp, Magic Cactus was born.

The business launched initially as a direct to consumer offering back in October of 2023 and has since made initial entry into retail via a soft launch as of January 2024 in partnership with independent retailers across several states. By mid-February, both of the company's SKUs were Top 10 selling products on AirGoods, a wholesale beverage platform where independent retailers can purchase directly from beverage brands. The buzzy beverage brand has also announced a distribution partnership with Hi Touch Distribution, a natural product distributor that has become a major force in the functional beverage space - serving premier Southern California retailers such as Whole Foods, Erewhon, Lazy Acres, and more.

The product is currently available online for $54 for a 12-pack and $99 for a 24-pack. The site recently sold out of all products and will be restocking at the end of March 2024. In addition to its current offering, Magic Cactus will also be available at retail via 4-packs

Consumers can currently enjoy two initial varietals: Watermelon Hibiscus & Lavender Raspberry, with a third flavor launching March 2024.

"Magic Cactus was born with one simple focus: to create a drinking experience that combines the elements that we love about both alcohol and cannabis and drop the elements that we hate about each," states Founder Jonny Locarni.

Locarni proceeds, "We love alcohol in the moment, but hate what's to come for the next 24-48 hours thereafter and hate the toll it takes on our brain and bodies in the longer term. We also loved the idea of replacing alcohol with a healthier alternative, but felt that the majority of cannabis products on the market are unpredictable, unapproachable, and inconsistent. This is why Magic Cactus was created."

Long live the days of biting off the corner of a gummy and waiting 90 minutes to see if that was the dose you were looking for. Every can of Magic Cactus has a sparkling prickly pear cactus water base with added potassium, magnesium, l-theanine and a unique, approachable combination of the following hemp-derived cannabinoids: THCV, CBD, and a microdose of Delta-9 THC. The end product is designed to mirror the effects of a single alcoholic beverage without sacrificing function.

To learn more check out www.magiccactus.com or visit the company's Instagram .

Communications Contact

Taylor Foxman

The Industry Collective

609-432-2237

[email protected]

SOURCE Magic Cactus