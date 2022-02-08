Magic City Jai-Alai Announces Three Content Distribution Deals for 2022 Season

MIAMI, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic City Jai-Alai, the only professional jai-alai fronton in the United States, launches its fifth season on February 14 with the announcement of three multi-year content distribution deals of its Jai-Alai H2H* (Head-to-Head) and H2H Battle Court seasons. The content distribution partnerships with FTF Sports, LaLiga Sports TV and Triple-B Media dramatically broadens the reach of the world's fastest ball sport to a combined potential audience of 115 million households.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with FTF Sports, LaLiga Sports TV and Triple-B Media to bring the most exciting ball sport in the world to a mainstream audience. Today's historic announcement demonstrates our long-term commitment to the sport of jai-alai, and these partnerships will enable us to engage fans like never before," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Casino, home of Magic City Jai-Alai.

The games are currently viewable via the Jai-Alai app and www.watchjaialai.com . The new distribution deals will allow content subscribers to catch the live action of 15 head-to-head matches per week through Samsung TV Plus, The Roku Channel, Xumo and other leading platforms.

"This is a strategic mix of content partners that sees the potential in this thrilling sport and supports us to amplify its reach and its long-term viability," continues Savin.

FTF Sports is an emerging free ad-supported television sports network serving the passionate fan's appreciation for competition, sportsmanship and performance. FTF features a 24/7 broadcast, including live and on-demand video (VOD), games, events, analysis and a variety of original programming. FTF will carry the majority of Magic City's 2022 game days live, along with other archived content.

LaLiga Sports TV is an over-the-top (OTT) media platform that offers free coverage of live and pre-recorded content, with an approximate reach of 1.9 million viewers. The platform offers greater visibility and exposure of other sporting disciplines that are not covered by the traditional channels and whose content is disseminated in a limited way amongst fans. The distribution to LaLiga illustrates the significant international following of the sport.

Triple-B Media is a full-service television and digital media company, specializing in the operation of free, ad-supported television networks. To date, Triple-B Media owns or operates six television networks including FTF Sports, Lacrosse Sports Network, Fido TV, ACL Cornhole TV, MotoAmerica TV and Billiard TV. Triple-B is creating a stand-alone FAST channel, Jai Alai TV, that will feature live matches as well as archived content including past tournaments, player bios and game explanation videos. The channel will also feature more than 300 hours of library matches. Specific distribution agreements for Jai Alai TV will be announced in the upcoming months.

*Jai-Alai H2H is an alternate form of play to traditional parimutuel jai-alai that features two or four similarly skilled players competing against each other in a setup similar to tennis. The H2H format aims to make the game easier to understand and wager on.

Since 2018, Magic City Jai-Alai has presented an innovative take on the sport of jai-alai by taking the best features of the "world's fastest game," combining them with a state-of-the-art glass court and marrying these to the skill sets of an athletically-diverse roster. The fronton at Magic City Jai-Alai is located at 450 N.W. 37th Avenue in Miami. For more information on the Magic City Jai-Alai program, go to www.magiccitycasino.com/jai_alai , www.jaialaichannel.com or www.watchjaialai.com .

FTF Sports is owned by Lax United Marketing which also distributes lacrosse programming under Lax Sports Network/LSN brand. The FTF Sports networks are available for free in 115M households, in the United States and in select countries outside the United States, via Samsung TV Plus (Channel 1167), Xumo (Channel 711), The Roku Channel (Channel 228), Twitch, DistroTV (Channel 38), Local Now, Fanatiz, SelecTV, Zingo, and others. For more information on FTF, please visit www.ftflive.com or connect with our PR Contact - Rob Wallace / [email protected]

