Magic City Jai-Alai Launches 2022 Season

MIAMI, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic City Jai-Alai, the preeminent professional jai-alai league in the United States, kicked off a high stakes fifth season this week that showcases the world's fastest ball sport with new partnerships in play to expand the sport's fan base through multiple viewing platforms and wagering options. Fans can catch games Sunday to Tuesday at 5 p.m. (Jai-Alai H2H)* via the Jai-Alai app and through www.watchjaialai.com. For those looking to catch the exciting action in-person from the glass-walled court, Magic City's state-of-the-art fronton is open Sundays through November for the 1:30 p.m. parimutuel style game and 5 p.m. (Jai-Alai H2H) game.

"We are ready to take jai-alai to a new level. We have made significant updates to the game, while keeping the most important elements to present a thrilling, edge-of-your-seat experience," said Scott Savin, Chief Operating Officer at Magic City Jai-Alai. "With the help of strategic new partnerships, we've come a long way from filling the seats of a massive fronton. You can now catch Magic City H2H from anywhere in the world through the screen of your phone."

The 2022 season will present:

Battle Court – The first eight weeks of the season will showcase H2H Battle Court, a new league at Magic City. In a format similar to tennis, the roster of 28 players is divided into four squads, featuring head-to-head competition in exciting Singles and Doubles matches. The inaugural Battle Court season will conclude with a championship game on Tuesday, April 12 .

. Content Distribution – Magic City Jai-Alai H2H (Head-to-Head) and H2H Battle Court seasons are now viewable through FTF Sports, LaLiga Sports TV and Triple-B Media. These partnerships dramatically broaden the reach of the sport to a combined potential audience of 115 million households.

Wagering – In partnership with BetRivers, the season's games are now licensed in seven states including Arizona , Colorado , Illinois , Iowa , New Jersey , Pennsylvania and Virginia , with additional states forthcoming.

, , , , , and , with additional states forthcoming. This season features an expanded, international roster of 28-players, considered among the best in the world, to represent the only professional jai-alai fronton in North America .

About Magic City Jai-Alai

Since 2018, Magic City Jai-Alai has presented an innovative take on the sport of jai-alai by taking the best features of the "world's fastest game," combining them with a state-of-the-art glass court and marrying these to the skill sets of an athletically-diverse roster. The fronton at Magic City Jai-Alai is located at 450 N.W. 37th Avenue in Miami. For more information on the Magic City Jai-Alai program, go to www.magiccitycasino.com/jai_alai, www.jaialaichannel.com or www.watchjaialai.com.

*Jai-Alai H2H is an alternate form of play to traditional parimutuel jai-alai that features two or four similarly skilled players competing against each other in a setup similar to tennis. The H2H format aims to make the game easier to understand and wager on.

