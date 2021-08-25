Magic Cup Travels West: New Location in Southlake Arriving Soon!

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coffee and boba tea aficionados in the greater Dallas area can look forward to a brand-new cafe in the near future. This month, our Vietnamese American-owned Magic Cup Cafe franchise announces its westward expansion to Southlake, TX, which is expected to provide trendy tea drinkers throughout the Dallas suburb with their very own novelty boba hotspot.

Magic Cup Franchisee and Team - Southlake, TX Tea * Coffee * Smoothies & More

Our innovative beverage franchise––fresh off a recent opening in McKinney -––is proud to name nationwide entrepreneur Vinay Calyampoondi as the owner and operator of the new Southlake location. "We're excited and honored to welcome Vinay to the Magic Cup family," our COO, My Lynn Nguyen, says, adding: "Vinay has a proven record in business success, and, with his unique outlook and personal passion for the Magic Cup brand, we know he'll be an excellent collaborative partner going forward. Our team can't wait to grow with him."

Vinay shares in My Lynn's excitement, revealing he's delighted to launch a Magic Cup location in the bustling community of Southlake. Originally trained in technology (he has a master's degree in computer science), Vinay describes himself as a foodie at heart. Outside of an extensive real estate portfolio in New Jersey and a thriving MY SALON Suite franchise in Philadelphia, Vinay's love of food recently led him to open a Cold Stone Creamery franchise in Southlake in October 2020 (with plans for one in Colleyville this fall).

While researching food and beverage franchises, Vinay notes he became aware of a massive potential within the boba tea franchise segment. Inspired by Magic Cup's refreshing selection of multicultural fare and its inclusive atmosphere, Vinay decided a Magic Cup franchise would be the perfect way to continue his journey in the F&B industry. "I was looking for something with a 'place to hang out' vibe as well as something that would provide an 'Aha!' moment for customers of all ages," Vinay says. "When I discovered Magic Cup, it all clicked. The cafe had everything I envisioned––from its menu to its décor––and I wanted to share that feeling of joyful discovery with my customers."

Magic Cup invites Southlake boba fans to stay tuned for news of the upcoming grand opening. Readers interested in launching their own bubble tea business can learn more about becoming a Magic Cup franchise at magiccupcafefranchise.com or contact Gary Occhiogrosso at [email protected] .

About Magic Cup Franchise

Specializing in hands-on leadership training for entrepreneurs at all levels, Magic Cup is devoted to helping business owners create a legacy all their own. The company's proprietary franchise system leverages original products, international appeal, streamlined operations, and year-round marketing to support franchisees as they develop a lasting foothold in the competitive beverage market. Accepted applicants can expect to gain expertise in bubble tea and coffee drinks and will be given all the tools necessary to help their business grow over time.

Contact:

Gary Ochiogrosso

[email protected]

917-991-2465

Marisa Rae

[email protected]

917-991-2465

SOURCE Magic Cup Franchising