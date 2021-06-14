Magic Data Tech Wins "Best Supplier of Alibaba Cloud 2021"

Commenting, Dr. Qingqing ZHANG, CEO of Magic Data Tech, said:

"I would like to appreciate the trust and recognition from Alibaba Cloud and I am thankful to the effort everyone of Magic Data Tech have put into this project. This Award is an honour but also an encouragement. Young as we are, we continue to embrace changes, and hopefully a better performance will be made in the future."

About Magic Data Tech

Magic Data Tech is a global leading multi-modal conversational AI data services provider, furnishing the industry with massive, high-quality data.

The company provides professional data services to enterprises and academic institutions engaged in artificial intelligence R&D and application research to voice recognition ASR, TTS, and NLP, with service fields covering finance, automobile, social networks, housing intelligence, end-user device, among others. Magic Data Tech launched an open-source community MagicHub this April. More information can be found at https://www.magicdatatech.com/.

