Magic Data Tech Won Intel AI 100 Acceleration Program: Supporting AI Industry from the Basics

BEIJING, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, 2021, Intel published the 5th issue of its AI 100 Acceleration Program List at the 2021 Shenzhen (International) Artificial Intelligence Exhibition, and Magic Data Tech was selected for the program relying on its strong innovation strength.

The Intel AI 100 Acceleration Program, aiming to promote 100 excellent AI innovation teams in three years, is based on Intel's complete AI product portfolio and unique advantages of innovative collaboration of software and hardware, uniting with the industrial partners with the notion of "Motivating Innovation and Speeding up Industries." So far, 78 AI innovation companies have joined Intel AI 100 Acceleration Program. Being included in the program is Intel and the industry's recognition for and encouragement to Magic Data Tech's innovation ability.

Before Intel's booth at the Exhibition, Qingqing Zhang, founder and CEO of Magic Data Tech, introduced three main products and services of Magic Data Tech to media and guests. Magic Data Tech provides more than 150,000 hours of datasets of over 60 languages for conversational AI, covering finance, automobile, SNS, home automation, end-user device, and other industries. Magic Data Tech also provides privatization deployment services, supplying one-stop and customized data labeling services while fully ensuring data security for enterprises.

In response to the demand of data, Magic Data Tech recently launched an open-source data community─MagicHub (https://magichub.io/). For now, the community has released more than 30 sets of open-source data for AI developers' use, and the release continues.

