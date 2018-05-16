Magic Delivers Strongest Quarter Ever With Double-Digit Increases in Revenues and Operating Income

Financial Highlights for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Revenues for the first quarter increased 15% to $69 .7 million compared to $60 .8 million in the same period last year.

.7 million compared to .8 million in the same period last year. Operating income for the first quarter increased 19% to $7.6 million compared to $6 .3 million in the same period last year.

compared to .3 million in the same period last year. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter increased 16% to $9 .7 million compared to $8 .4 million in the same period last year.

.7 million compared to .4 million in the same period last year. Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the first quarter increased 7% to $4 .6 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted share, compared to $4 .3 million, or $0.10 per fully diluted share in the same period last year.

.6 million, or per fully diluted share, compared to .3 million, or per fully diluted share in the same period last year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders for the first quarter increased 7% to $6 .2 million, or $0.14 per fully diluted share, compared to $5 .7 million, or $0.13 per fully diluted share, in the same period last year.

.2 million, or per fully diluted share, compared to .7 million, or per fully diluted share, in the same period last year. Cash flow from operating activities for the first quarter amounted to $7.3 million compared to $10 .5 million in the same period last year.

.5 million in the same period last year. As of March 31, 2018, Magic's net cash, cash equivalents, short-term bank deposits and marketable securities, offset by financial liabilities, amounted to $50 .5 million.

.5 million. Magic is reiterating its fiscal year 2018 guidance issued in February for full year revenues of between $283 million to $293 million on a constant currency basis, reflecting annual growth of 10% to 14%.

Guy Bernstein, Chief Executive Officer of Magic Software Enterprises, said:

"Our record-breaking results speak for themselves, demonstrating that Magic has continued the forward momentum of a very strong 2017. Our fiscal year 2018 is off to an excellent start driven by the continued high demand for our products and professional services across all of our regions and markets.

"In keeping with our successful strategic direction, we remain focused on expanding our customer base as we continue to evolve our portfolio with powerful and innovative technologies in the fields of software application development, mobile, cloud, big data, and especially in integration, which I believe will account for the majority of an organization's digital transformation efforts," added Bernstein.

Conference Call Details

Magic's management will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 16, at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (7:00 am Pacific Daylight Time, 17:00 Israel Daylight Time) to review and discuss Magic's results.

To participate, please call one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin placing your calls at least 10 minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, call the international dial-in number.

NORTH AMERICA: +1-888-668-9141

UK: 0-800-917-5108

ISRAEL: 03-918-0609

ALL OTHERS: +972-3-918-0609

For those unable to join the live call, a replay of the call will be available for at least three months, under the Investor Relations section of Magic's website, www.magicsoftware.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains the following non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP operating income, Non-GAAP net income attributed to Magic's shareholders and Non-GAAP basic and diluted earnings per share.

Magic believes that these non-GAAP measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Magic's financial condition and results of operations. Magic's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the Company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. These measures are used in financial reports prepared for management and in quarterly financial reports presented to the Company's board of directors. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends and in comparing the Company's financial measures with other software companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Management of the Company does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-GAAP financial measures in connection with GAAP results. Magic urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures, which it includes in press releases announcing quarterly financial results, including this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.

Non-GAAP measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release. These non-GAAP measures exclude the following items:

Amortization of purchased intangible assets and other related costs;

In-process research and development capitalization and amortization;

Equity-based compensation expenses;

The related tax, non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests effects of the above items;

Change in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions;

Change in value of put options of redeemable non-controlling interests.

Change in deferred tax assets on carry forward tax losses.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included in the financial tables of this release.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: MGIC) is a global provider of mobile and cloud-enabled application and business integration platforms.

For more information, visit www.magicsoftware.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934 and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will," "expects," "believes" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements (although not all forward-looking statements include such words). These forward-looking statements, which may include, without limitation, projections regarding our future performance and financial condition, are made on the basis of management's current views and assumptions with respect to future events. Any forward-looking statement is not a guarantee of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statement. These statements speak only as of the date they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We operate in a changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks that may affect us. For more information regarding these risks and uncertainties as well as certain additional risks that we face, you should refer to the Risk Factors detailed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 and subsequent reports and filings made from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Magic is a registered trademark of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. All other product and company names mentioned herein are for identification purposes only and are the property of, and might be trademarks of, their respective owners.











MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)

























































Three months ended









March 31,









2018

2017









Unaudited





Revenues

$ 69,726

$ 60,761





Cost of Revenues

46,512

41,061





Gross profit

23,214

19,700





Research and development, net

1,521

1,616





Selling, marketing and general and













administrative expenses

14,023

11,745





Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions

104

-





Total operating costs and expenses

15,648

13,361





Operating income

7,566

6,339





Financial income (expenses), net

198

(227)





Income before taxes on income

7,764

6,112





Taxes on income

1,976

1,250





Net income

$ 5,788

$ 4,862





Net income attributable to redeemable non-controlling interests

(733)

(458)





Net income attributable to non-controlling interests

(476)

(141)





Net income attributable to Magic's shareholders

$ 4,579

$ 4,263





















Net earnings per share













Basic

$ 0.10

$ 0.10





Diluted

$ 0.10

$ 0.10





















Weighted average number of shares used in













computing net earnings per share





























Basic

44,489

44,388





















Diluted

44,635

44,554





























































Summary of Non-GAAP Financial Information



U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)



















Three months ended







March 31,







2018

2017







Unaudited

Unaudited

























Revenues

$ 69,726

100%

$ 60,761

100%



Gross profit

24,565

35.2%

21,385

35.2%



Operating income

9,707

13.9%

8,381

13.8%



Net income attributable to



















Magic's shareholders

6,151

8.8%

5,729

9.4%

























Basic earnings per share

$ 0.14





$ 0.13







Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.14





$ 0.13





































MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.



RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS



U.S. Dollars in thousands (except per share data)











































Three months ended









March 31,









2018

2017









Unaudited



















GAAP gross profit



$ 23,214

$ 19,700



Amortization of capitalized software and acquired technology



1,220

1,501



Amortization of other intangible assets



130

181



Stock-based compensation



1

3



Non-GAAP gross profit



$ 24,565

$ 21,385



































GAAP operating income



$ 7,566

$ 6,339



Gross profit adjustments



1,351

1,685



Amortization of other intangible assets



1,480

1,594



Increase in valuation of contingent consideration related to acquisitions



104

-



Capitalization of software development



(798)

(1,250)



Stock-based compensation



4

13



Non-GAAP operating income



$ 9,707

$ 8,381



































GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders



$ 4,579

$ 4,263



Operating income adjustments



2,141

2,042



Amortization expenses attributed to non-controlling interests













and redeemable non-controlling interests



(383)

(398)



Deferred taxes on the above items



(186)

(178)



Non-GAAP net income attributable to Magic's shareholders



$ 6,151

$ 5,729



































Non-GAAP basic net earnings per share



$ 0.14

$ 0.13



Weighted average number of shares used in













computing basic net earnings per share



44,489

44,388



















Non-GAAP diluted net earnings per share



$ 0.14

$ 0.13



Weighted average number of shares used in













computing diluted net earnings per share



44,635

44,558









































































MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



U.S. Dollars in thousands

















March 31,

December 31,





2018

2017





Unaudited



















ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,741

$ 76,076



Short-term bank deposits 849

732



Marketable securities 14,043

14,138



Trade receivables, net 82,872

82,051



Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 9,183

8,643



Total current assets 179,688

181,640















LONG-TERM RECEIVABLES:









Severance pay fund 3,136

3,226



Deferred tax assets 2,985

2,990



Other long-term receivables 4,694

2,015



Total long-term receivables 10,815

8,231















PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 3,398

3,468



IDENTIFIABLE INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND









GOODWILL, NET 146,510

149,200















TOTAL ASSETS $ 340,411

$ 342,539















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Short-term debt $ 10,135

$ 9,771



Trade payables 13,862

12,185



Accrued expenses and other accounts payable 24,131

27,789



Liabilities due to acquisition activities 1,098

3,906



Deferred revenues and customer advances 9,814

5,586



Total current liabilities 59,040

59,237















NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:









Long-term debt 26,962

27,814



Long-term deferred tax liability 11,031

11,331



Long-term liabilities due to acquisition activities 575

581



Accrued severance pay 3,928

4,174



Total non-current liabilities 42,496

43,900















REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS 26,249

25,839















EQUITY:









Magic Software Enterprises equity 208,918

210,281



Non-controlling interests 3,708

3,282



Total equity 212,626

213,563















TOTAL LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY $ 340,411

$ 342,539























MAGIC SOFTWARE ENTERPRISES LTD.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



U.S. Dollars in thousands

















For the Three months

ended March 31,





2018

2017





Unaudited















Cash flows from operating activities:





















Net income $ 5,788

$ 4,862



Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided









by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization 3,163

3,540



Stock-based compensation 5

16



Amortization of marketable securities premium and accretion









of discount 3

66



Gains reclassified into earnings from marketable securities -

(106)



Increase in trade receivables, net (3,622)

(4,313)



Increase in other long-term and short-term accounts receivable









and prepaid expenses (525)

(300)



Increase (decrease) in trade payables 1,713

(1,906)



Change in value of loans (375)

1,827



Increase (decrease) in accrued expenses and









other accounts payable (2,842)

705



Increase in deferred revenues 4,193

6,151



Change in deferred taxes, net (228)

(48)



Net cash provided by operating activities 7,273

10,494















Cash flows from investing activities:





















Capitalized software development costs (798)

(1,250)



Purchase of property and equipment (257)

(285)



Cash paid in conjunction with acquisitions, net of acquired cash (2,980)

(3,127)



Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities -

2,225



Investment in marketable securities and short-term bank deposits (117)

-



Short-term loan to a related-party -

1,183



Net cash used in investing activities (4,152)

(1,254)















Cash flows from financing activities:





















Proceeds from exercise of options by employees 2

254



Dividend paid (5,956)

-



Dividend paid to non-controlling interests -

(103)



Dividend paid to redeemable non-controlling interests (706)

(956)



Short-term credit, net -

(55)



Change in Short-term and long-term loan from banks, net 12

5,479



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (6,648)

4,619















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 192

353















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (3,335)

14,212



Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year 76,076

75,314



Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 72,741

$89,526















Press Contact:

Debbie Sarig, PR & Content Manager

Magic Software Enterprises

ir@magicsoftware.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/magic-delivers-strongest-quarter-ever-with-double-digit-increases-in-revenues-and-operating-income-300649378.html

SOURCE Magic Software Enterprises Ltd

