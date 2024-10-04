Magic Eden and Ubisoft Launch NFT Collection on Arbitrum for 'Captain Laserhawk: the G.A.M.E.'

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden, in collaboration with Ubisoft and Arbitrum Foundation, today announced the launch of the exclusive Captain Laserhawk: the G.A.M.E. NFT collection. This limited-edition series of 10,000 NFTs is linked to Ubisoft's latest Web3 game and is set to mint in the upcoming weeks.

Each NFT serves as a gateway to the immersive G.A.M.E. experience, offering players access to its governance model, user-generated content (UGC) features, and reward systems. By holding an NFT, players gain the power to influence future game updates, contribute with their own creations, unlock exclusive rewards, and enhance their NFT's value over time.

Captain Laserhawk: the G.A.M.E. is a competitive top-down multiplayer shooter set in the dystopian world of Eden, inspired by the Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix series, currently streaming on Netflix. The Niji Warrior ID Cards NFTs feature dynamic metadata that evolves based on players' activity and skill. This activity is measured through the Eden Score, where the higher a player's score, the more perks and governance influence they gain. NFT holders will also enjoy early access to the game and membership in an exclusive community that connects them directly with Ubisoft developers.

"We're excited to bring a new level of player engagement and ownership to gaming with Captain Laserhawk: the G.A.M.E. Through the integration of Web3, we're empowering our community to not only play but shape the future of the game. It's about creating a collaborative ecosystem where players' decisions and creations directly impact the game's evolution, making the experience truly their own," said Didier Genevois, Web3 Executive Producer at Ubisoft.

"It's incredible to see the ways Web3 and blockchain technology can influence and enhance the gaming experience, and we're grateful to the teams at Ubisoft and Arbitrum Foundation for the collaboration," said Magic Eden CEO and co-founder, Jack Lu. "Enabling players to help create, craft and own part of the gameplay experience through Magic Eden NFTs is truly a gift to its community."

This collaboration also marks the addition of Arbitrum as Magic Eden's newest supported blockchain. Magic Eden supports swapping and management of thousands of digital assets across major networks, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), Polygon and Base.

"Magic Eden's integration with Arbitrum marks a significant moment for NFT enthusiasts in the ecosystem as they'll now have access to one of the industry's premier marketplaces. The Captain Laserhawk NFT collection will showcase the power of web3 integration into gaming experiences and start a new era of engagement on the network," said Nina Rong, Head of Partnerships at Arbitrum Foundation.

For more information on Magic Eden, follow along on X @MagicEden . For additional information on Captain Laserhawk: The G.A.M.E., please visit edenonline.ubisoft.com , X/Twitter @EdenOnline_Exe and Eden Online on Discord .

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain platform shaping the future of Web3. Beyond its leading NFT platform, Magic Eden is a comprehensive, user-friendly ecosystem including a secure cross-chain wallet. Empowering users to mint, collect, and trade digital assets across blockchain networks, Magic Eden brings cultural moments onto the blockchain, fostering creativity and community engagement. Explore the future of digital ownership at magiceden.io .

Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable entertainment experiences. Ubisoft's global teams create and develop a deep and diverse portfolio of games, featuring brands such as Assassin's Creed®, Brawlhalla®, For Honor®, Far Cry®, Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon®, Just Dance®, Rabbids®, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six®, The Crew® and Tom Clancy's The Division®. Through Ubisoft Connect, players can enjoy an ecosystem of services to enhance their gaming experience, get rewards and connect with friends across platforms. With Ubisoft+, the subscription service, they can access a growing catalog of more than 100 Ubisoft games and DLC. For the 2022–23 fiscal year, Ubisoft generated net bookings of €1.74 billion. To learn more, please visit: www.ubisoftgroup.com .

