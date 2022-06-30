Magic Eden Appoints Joseph Doll as General Counsel

Doll joins Magic Eden from Fenwick & West to serve in an overarching counsel role

NEW YORK, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden ("the Company"), the leading community-centric NFT marketplace, today announced that it has appointed Joseph Doll to the role of General Counsel. Mr. Doll's wealth of experience providing counsel to a variety of cryptocurrency and web3 technology companies makes him a core hire for the Company's future growth.

Jack Lu, CEO of Magic Eden, commented on the news, "We are thrilled to have Joe join us in a General Counsel role and bring his wealth of experience to our growing platform. As we continue to experience significant growth, we recognize the value Joe brings to the team with his vast experience in providing guidance to companies throughout the web3 space. Joe will play an instrumental role in allowing Magic Eden to continue on its rapid expansion, while also remaining transparent for our users and compliant with any potential regulations."

In the role of General Counsel, Mr. Doll will be heading legal strategy, design and regulatory approach to ensure Magic Eden's innovations are built on a foundation for long-term success. Prior to Magic Eden, Mr. Doll served as a Corporate Associate for Fenwick & West, where he structured, negotiated, and executed equity and token fundings. Joe has over 5.5 years experience practicing blockchain and corporate law and has structured, negotiated and executed some of the largest and bespoke equity and token fundraisings in the history of the crypto industry. Joe co-created a number of decentralized structures and models that have become ubiquitous across the crypto industry, and has served as a strategic advisor with respect to designing complex open-source systems, token ecosystems and DAOs to some of the highest profile projects and companies in the space.

Mr. Doll added, "I'm excited to join Magic Eden and work alongside them to further improve upon this leading NFT platform. Helping to add another aspect of strategy and guidance to a company with a special vision and truly unique positioning in the marketplace has always been a goal of mine, and Magic Eden is the perfect place for me to accomplish that. I'm looking forward to leveraging my experience across multiple verticals within the industry to help Magic Eden build on its continued success and growth in the NFT marketplace and beyond."

Joseph received his B.A., in Political Science from Ohio State University, M.B.A., from Rutgers University, and J.D., from Rutgers Law School. He is admitted to practice in New York and New Jersey.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading community-centric NFT marketplace driving the next billion users to Web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io

