Magic Eden Introduces Launchpad for Bitcoin Ordinals Creators

Shortly after its marketplace launch for digital artifacts on Bitcoin, Magic Eden turns focus to providing creators with platform to launch collections

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden ("The Company"), the leading cross-chain NFT platform, today announced plans to open a Launchpad for creators looking to inscribe Ordinals on Bitcoin. The first Ordinals launch will happen on April 7, 2023. Now the leading platform facilitating Bitcoin inscriptions transactions, Magic Eden continues adding to its capabilities by providing creators with a safe and secure platform to launch their collections. In an effort to further advance the Ordinals ecosystem, Magic Eden launched a marketplace to facilitate transactions on the side of the user, and now introduces the Launchpad to service creators.

Bitcoin inscriptions have seen a major uptick in popularity throughout Q1 2023 and while technology continues to catch up with demand, Magic Eden is stepping in to offer a way for creators to easily launch their collections. The Launchpad will bring together a community of enthusiasts from other native chains and foster the growth of a growing Ordinals society.

Since the launch of its marketplace on March 21, 2023, Magic Eden has become the top marketplace for trading Bitcoin inscriptions. Leading with up to 70% market share, the platform is actively looking to introduce new projects to collectors in a safe and secure way. The Magic Eden Launchpad now supports four blockchains, including Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, and Bitcoin, and is the premier destination for creators to launch their projects. To date, Launchpad has served over 500 creators and raised over $150 million on behalf of creators.

Zhuoxun Yin, COO and co-founder of Magic Eden, commented on today's news: "We're excited to expand our creator capabilities to Bitcoin and offer easy ways for creators to get started and launch. Bitcoin is the grandfather of all blockchains, and we believe it can be the home to pure digital artifacts. With Ordinals, content can be preserved forever, and we're proud to be helping creators and the Ordinals community grow together."

A growing Bitcoin Ordinals ecosystem means that digital asset collectors and traders are interested in the value the digital artifacts provide and are looking to experience a smooth and user-friendly encounter when first interacting with inscriptions. Magic Eden looks forward to being the first to provide a Launchpad experience for Bitcoin. Its launch partner, Godjira, an established ETH collection, is scheduled to go live on Magic Eden on April 7 with their (Dead)jira Legacy mint. Additionally, four other creators including Genopets, Lazy Lions, Lil Durk, and Humanoids will be launching Ordinals on the platform within the first week of it being live. Genopets will be the first game to launch Ordinals on the platform.

"We chose to work with Magic Eden because they are a team of experts who can provide advice and guidance and have a reputation for quality and trustworthiness. We believe this launch is not only beneficial to [our community] but also the entire Ordinals space," stated Godjira co-founder. The team aims to educate and raise awareness about Ordinals through its collections to a wider audience.

Creators interested in inscribing ordinals on Bitcoin through the Magic Eden Launchpad should get in touch here .

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform driving the next billion users to Web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io .

Media Contact

Dillon Arace

[email protected]

SOURCE Magic Eden