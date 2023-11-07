Magic Eden Launches a New Wave of Features to Broaden NFT Trading on Polygon

News provided by

Magic Eden

07 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

New features on Polygon PoS include royalty enforcement, NFT aggregation, collection offers and multi-bidding, Polygon API access, and more

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden, the leading cross-chain NFT platform, today announced a series of significant updates that make trading and building on Polygon PoS through the marketplace more seamless. Among the first features to go live today is an aggregation tool, which consolidates listings across multiple Polygon PoS marketplaces directly on Magic Eden, and allows traders to view and purchase Polygon NFTs with up-to-date floor prices and stats.

In addition to the aggregator, Magic Eden is introducing two heavily requested features from Polygon ecosystem creators and developers simultaneously. The team has implemented royalty enforcement on its Polygon PoS marketplace via a payment processor as a way to protect creator fees. At the same time, Magic Eden's Polygon API will be made publicly available for the first time, giving projects open access to integrate with their marketplace features.

Both the collections and profile pages are also getting an improved user interface that looks cleaner and runs faster, displaying streamlined stats while offering more insights and better management via advanced filters, real-time activity window, better trait or item sorting, and more. In the coming weeks, Magic Eden plans to roll out collection offers and multi-bidding, which will enable collectors to place and track multiple bids on specific NFTs or across an entire collection on Polygon PoS.

Jack Lu, CEO and Co-Founder of Magic Eden, commented: "It's always fun to keep the momentum going, and we're excited for what's next. We feel like we're just scratching the surface for what's possible on Polygon. We hope that by launching and opening up some of these new features, more collectors, creators, and game developers will join us and we can keep growing the Polygon ecosystem together."

Jordi Baylina, Co-Founder of Polygon Labs, said: "There is a bright and thriving community on Polygon and we are thrilled to see Magic Eden grow their presence on the chain and continue to push for innovation, improvements, and openness. These are meaningful updates and we look forward to welcoming new traders and creators to the Polygon community."

About Magic Eden
Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform, building a user-friendly platform for minting and collecting NFTs. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. To date, the platform has facilitated over $3 billion in transactional volume. For more information, please visit magiceden.io.

About Polygon Labs
Polygon Labs develops Ethereum scaling solutions for Polygon protocols. Polygon Labs engages with other ecosystem developers to help make available scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchain infrastructure for web3. Polygon Labs has initially developed a growing suite of protocols for developers to gain easy access to major scaling solutions, including layer 2s (zero-knowledge rollups and optimistic rollups), sidechains, hybrid chains, app-specific chains, enterprise chains, and data availability protocols. For more information, please visit polygon.technology.

