Magic Eden Launches Exclusive Batman, Rick and Morty and Looney Tunes NFTs and Collectibles with Hybrid Meta, Powered by REDEEM

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden, the leading NFT and cross-chain platform, is partnering with Hybrid Meta, powered by REDEEM, to introduce officially licensed Batman, Rick and Morty and Looney Tunes NFTs featuring exclusive real-world assets (RWAs), in partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP). This pioneering collaboration allows fans to access the iconic IPs through digital collectibles paired with limited-edition merchandise.

Each NFT from this collection is more than just a digital asset; it unlocks a premium collectible experience that bridges the digital and physical worlds. By combining high-end streetwear with beloved characters, fans can own both a unique NFT and a tangible, high-quality item, ranging from collectible jackets to holiday-themed streetwear, they can wear and showcase. This new partnership aims to elevate fandom by delivering deeper engagement, immersive experiences and exclusive rewards.

"We're honored to partner with this caliber of IP to create an incredible opportunity for fans," said Chris Akhavan, Chief Revenue Officer of Magic Eden. "Working with innovators in the space like Hybrid Meta and WBDGCP not only speaks to the continued growth in NFTs, but ensures that these beloved characters expand to deeper audience connections through Web3 technology."

"Our collaboration with Magic Eden is transforming the fan experience," said Jordan Baker, CEO of Hybrid Meta. "By blending iconic characters with phygital collectibles, we're providing fans with new, meaningful ways to interact with the franchises they love. This partnership marks a new era for fandom, where digital ownership and physical assets merge seamlessly."

The first series of NFT drops on MagicEden.io in November, with new releases rolling out through the holiday season. Each drop will be a unique fusion of digital art and premium WBDGCP licensed merchandise. Once the NFT is purchased through Magic Eden, fans simply connect their wallet on REDEEM to validate their NFT and confirm their physical item. For more information, please visit x.com/MagicEden and www.redeemreality.com.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain platform shaping the future of Web3. Beyond its leading NFT platform, Magic Eden is a comprehensive, user-friendly ecosystem including a secure cross-chain wallet. Empowering users to mint, collect, and trade digital assets across blockchain networks, Magic Eden brings cultural moments onto the blockchain, fostering creativity and community engagement. Explore the future of digital ownership at magiceden.io.

About Hybrid Meta Powered by REDEEM

Hybrid Meta, powered by REDEEM, is redefining digital-to-physical merchandise by creating high-quality, collectible streetwear and exclusive digital rewards linked to NFTs. As the only official Warner Bros. licensee for NFT-linked physical products, Hybrid Meta is setting new standards for fan engagement in the Web3 space.

About Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products:

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery's Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

All characters and elements © & ™ WBEI and its affiliates. WB SHIELD: © & ™ WBEI. (s24)

SOURCE Magic Eden