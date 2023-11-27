Magic Eden Tests NFT-Focused Cross-Chain Wallet in Beta

The Magic Eden Wallet Debuts with Instant Cross-Chain Swaps to Unlock the Best NFT Collecting and Trading Experience for Collectors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden, the leading cross-chain NFT platform, today announced the rollout of the Magic Eden Wallet in Beta. The new cross-chain self-custody wallet features instant cryptocurrency swaps between Bitcoin, Solana, Ethereum, and Polygon, and is designed to give NFT collectors a faster and more seamless experience when collecting and trading NFTs across multiple chains. The Beta test will begin with a limited number of users and the desktop browser extension is expected to launch to the general public widely in early 2024.

The Magic Eden Wallet is the first digital wallet to be integrated directly with an NFT platform, enabling collectors to do more with their NFTs directly from within their wallet. A first-of-its-kind in the industry, Magic Eden takes an NFT-focused approach that emphasizes features and a wallet experience centered around a user's digital collectibles. Magic Eden aims to be the leading wallet for cross-chain collectors by making it easier than ever for anyone to collect any NFT on any chain, and to view and manage their entire digital collection safely and securely without having to switch between multiple wallets.

Created in partnership with Exodus, the leading self-custodial cryptocurrency software wallet, the Magic Eden Wallet is poised to become a game-changer in the world of digital wallets. Users can expect everything they need from a digital wallet and more, with features including: simultaneous connection to multiple chains, seamless viewing, portfolio tracking and management of all NFTs and collectibles across chains, buying and selling with Fiat, native Ordinals and BRC-20 support, secure access to decentralized applications via Dapp Browser, easy wallet creation, importing and more.

Jack Lu, CEO and Co-Founder of Magic Eden, commented on today's news: "There is too much friction when it comes to collecting NFTs across chains. We feel collectors' pain as they deal with toggling between different chains and different wallets without having one place to easily view, manage and keep up with their personal collection. Magic Eden is NFT-first and we want to shape the Magic Eden Wallet to be the only digital wallet you need. We're excited to start testing our wallet in Beta and bring that NFT-focused thesis to the public market very soon."

Additional information on the functionality and features are expected in early 2024 following the completion of the Beta testing.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform, building a user-friendly platform for minting and collecting NFTs. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. To date, the platform has facilitated over $3 billion in transactional volume. For more information, please visit magiceden.io.

