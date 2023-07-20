Magic Eden Welcomes Linus Chung as Head of Product

Linus Chung brings a wealth of experience in web3 and NFT marketplaces to lead product strategy and development

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden, the leading cross-chain NFT platform, today announced the hiring of Linus Chung as Head of Product. Linus brings with him almost 20 years of experience in technology and web3. At Magic Eden, Linus will focus on leading product development, enhancing user experience, driving growth, and developing long-term strategy. Prior to Magic Eden, Linus was the Vice President of Product at Origin Protocol and previously Director of Product at Coinbase.

Linus Chung commented on today's news: "I strongly believe in a future where digital ownership, enabled by NFT technology, will become ubiquitous. We are still in the early innings of NFT development. I'm excited to join the passionate team at Magic Eden that have built an industry-leading product used and loved by creators, collectors, and traders worldwide. I look forward to partnering with the web3 community to accelerate NFT adoption through continued innovation and delivering exceptional product experiences."

Linus has a proven track record of scaling products and businesses, having previously served as a product executive at Coinbase. While at Coinbase, he held various leadership roles, including Director of Product and previously Head of Growth & Risk. Linus led teams responsible for more than doubling Coinbase's user base to over 50 million and expanding Coinbase to 100+ countries. He also managed the teams that built and scaled some of Coinbase's fastest-growing products, including Coinbase Earn, Coinbase Card, and Coinbase Pay. Prior to Coinbase, Linus also served in senior positions at Tesla, Pinterest, and LinkedIn.

Jack Lu, CEO and co-founder of Magic Eden, added: "Linus is joining us at a really special time when we have a lot of projects cooking across our core user experience, rewards, and cross chain initiatives. Linus brings thoughtfulness and leadership to our company. These traits are a direct result of his experience leading product, experience in crypto, and passion for NFTs.He will be responsible for leading our product efforts. We're confident that he will help us build the best NFT platform in the world."

Linus joins Magic Eden as the company recently achieved major accomplishments across chains, including becoming the leading Ordinals marketplace and trading $300M since launch, open sourcing its Solana marketplace contract and releasing the most intuitive aggregator on chain, and achieving up to 40% in secondary market share for Polygon.

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is the leading cross-chain NFT platform, building a user-friendly platform for minting and collecting NFTs. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io .

Media Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Magic Eden