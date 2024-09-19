Magic EdTech and AWS Collaborate for AI-Powered Digital Learning

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic EdTech, a leading provider of digital learning solutions, announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This alliance marks a significant milestone in Magic EdTech's mission to deliver innovative and scalable training and solutions, merging the robust cloud capabilities of AWS with its digital transformation expertise.

The AWS Partnership recognizes Magic EdTech's demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success in deploying innovative edtech solutions. The partnership comes after a rigorous evaluation, showcasing Magic EdTech's expertise in cloud architecture, AI integration, and learning, technology development.

Sudeep Banerjee, SVP, Workforce Solutions at Magic EdTech commented on this significant partnership stating, "The Magic team is pushing the boundaries of what's possible in learning technology. Through AWS's advanced cloud infrastructure and AI services, we are poised to deliver even more effective learning experiences to learners worldwide."

Magic EdTech's AI and cloud services empower learning organizations to transform their offerings. By streamlining content creation, optimizing workflows, personalizing learning experiences, and skills mapped upskilling programs, we provide the tools to differentiate and excel. This partnership is set to drive digital transformation in EdTech, Higher Education, and Workforce Learning, enabling organizations to leverage the best of AI and cloud technology.

About Magic EdTech

Magic EdTech, headquartered in New York, is a trusted provider of AI-powered digital learning solutions for K-12, Higher Education, and Workforce Development teams. With over 30 years of experience, the company offers comprehensive services that transform educational content, deliver personalized learning, and build learner success. With a global presence and a commitment to 'Digital Learning for Everyone,' Magic EdTech is a valued partner to educational organizations worldwide.

