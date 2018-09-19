Magic EdTech Strengthens its USA Leadership Team

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/689625/Magic_EdTech_Logo.jpg )



John Meyer is an industry veteran having served in several leading education publishing companies like VitalSource, Wiley, and Elsevier as a senior leader guiding sales and solutions in technology for learning products. John Meyer is responsible for growing Magic's business in the education publishing segments, primarily focusing on selected named accounts in the U.S. John will work with a team of sales representatives to open and nurture new and existing account relationships.

John says, "I am excited to be a part of the Magic family, working with educational publishers and my new colleagues at Magic. Magic has a unique capability in blending technology and content, and its exclusive focus on digital learning is a compelling value proposition in the educational publishing market where transformation is disrupting the industry. I am particularly excited to help bring new clients to MagicBox, an innovative digital learning platform for higher education and K-12."

Manish Kumar comes with a proven track record in consulting and education technology management with over 18 years of experience in the development, enhancement, and implementation of high-quality solutions and services in the education space. Manish has served in senior technology and consulting roles at HCL, Pearson Education and most recently as Chief Technology Officer at Acelero Learning & Shine Early Learning. With Manish on the team, the company hopes to engage with clients to deliver technology solutions and guide them on platform strategy and roadmaps.

"We are in one of the most exciting times in education space. Having spent a majority of my career in Education, I am excited about the landscape and with that intent and focus, I have joined Magic Edtech. I see we are already doing great things in building great digital learning products, platforms, and solutions. I strongly believe we have the right solutions and services offerings and a great team," said Manish.

Acky Kamdar, CEO of Magic Software Inc. says, "Magic has been on a transformation journey, substantially investing in enhancing its competencies to build new generation of digital learning products for its clients in the edtech and education publishing segment. We are extremely delighted to have John Meyer and Manish Kumar join our leadership team to further grow and strengthen its market presence, client relationships and delivery capabilities."

Magic EdTech (http://www.magicedtech.com ) is a New York-based technology and content services company that has served the education publishing markets for over 27 years.

Magic Edtech is (a division of Magic Software Inc) is focused on developing digital learning solutions for K12 & higher education technology & publishing companies, and has served over 80 clients worldwide. Magic's cloud based digital learning content distribution and learning platform MagicBox is widely used in North America, Australia and Asia - with over 2 MM users.

Solmark a Private Equity firm recently invested in Magic Software to support its growth and also bring in a leadership that has global business experience in the digital content and technology space. Solmark considers Magic Software Inc to be one of its anchor investments in the education technology space, besides the potential to leverage Magic's digital technology and content expertise for other industries like financial services and health care.

